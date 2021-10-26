Tupperware Brands Recognized in Fast Company's First Annual List of "Brands That Matter" More than its iconic parties and products, Tupperware Brands is a top brand making a real, cultural and social impact on the world

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands announced today it is being recognized as an honoree in Fast Company's first annual "Brands That Matter" list, honoring brands that do more than sell products or provide services. This new recognition program honors brands achieving relevance through cultural impact, social engagement and authentic communication of their mission and ideals.

As a brand whose purpose is to nurture a better future every day, Tupperware Brand's commitment goes beyond innovative kitchenware solutions. Over the past year, the brand has continued to tackle environmental and social issues of importance, while also meeting consumer's preferences where they are today. Most notably, Tupperware has:

Tackled the Issue of Waste: Tupperware doubled down on its commitment to reducing both food and plastic waste. Tupperware invested in programs aimed to change consumer behavior around single-use plastics and food waste with partners including Tupperware doubled down on its commitment to reducing both food and plastic waste. Tupperware invested in programs aimed to change consumer behavior around single-use plastics and food waste with partners including TerraCycle's Loop and the National Park Foundation – and through expansion of the brand's ECO+ line of products made from a variety of environmentally-conscious and sustainable materials

Helped Those Who Help Others: Tupperware and its global network of independent representatives – known as the brand's sales force – supported first responders and healthcare workers across the nation and around the world, providing products to keep them fueled, healthy and safe during the pandemic. For example, Tupperware's donations of reusable food containers to various hospitals and nonprofits across the country and around the world provided a safe way for staff to store and transport their PPE equipment.

Digitized the Tupperware Party: Tupperware accelerated the adoption of digital tools, enabling its global sales force to modernize how they demonstrated products while expanding their reach – welcoming more than 50,000 individuals to the sales force in the U.S. in 2020 alone. These tools were critical due to in-person limitations and restrictions brought on by the height of the pandemic during the past year.

Innovated with Purpose: In addition to the Company's commitment to providing innovative solutions in the kitchen, In addition to the Company's commitment to providing innovative solutions in the kitchen, Tupperware received a United States patent for Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System (PONDS), a device the Company designed to aid NASA in growing vegetables in outer space with minimal maintenance, in partnership with Techshot, Inc., an in-space research and manufacturing company.

"At Tupperware, we are always looking for new ways to better ourselves, our work and the solutions we offer the world. Our values were truly put to work last year – we do what's right, we always improve, and we succeed as a team – and for that, I am so proud of our teams and our network of dedicated sales force representatives around the world," said Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Offer of Tupperware Brands. "We are honored to receive this recognition, as it reflects our purpose to nurture a better future and hopefully serves as inspiration to all our stakeholders."

"Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies and nonprofits, recognizes 95 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 95 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events. All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Plus, there were additional honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

