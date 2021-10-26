Tri Global Energy Underwrites National MS Society Fundraiser

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Global Energy, a Dallas-based originator and developer of utility-scale renewable energy projects including wind, solar and energy storage, has signed on as the title sponsor for one of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's premier fundraising events, the Dallas On the Move luncheon, with a contribution of $25,000. The event will be held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dallas on November 5th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and is projected to raise more than $200,000 to benefit the National MS Society.

John B. Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy (center) and the TGE executive staff present a donation of $25,000 to Christie Eckler (left) and Catherine Beatty from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, South Central.

The Dallas On the Move Luncheon will support local programs that contribute to the quality of life of those affected by MS and support national research initiatives seeking solutions to MS. The Company On the Move Award, to be presented at the luncheon, honors leaders in the MS movement that are going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of people living with MS.

This year's On the Move Keynote Speaker is Trace Sherer, author of Nerves of Steel: Lessons That MS Taught Me. Trace is a Houston attorney and mediator who has been living (and thriving) with MS for more than 20 years.

Tri Global Energy is an ongoing supporter of the Dallas chapter of the National MS Society. The company organized a cycling team, Team Wind Force, in 2016 to participate in the Bike MS Round-Up Ride. With the 2021 event, Team Wind Force surpassed $100,000 in funds raised. Team members regularly achieve Top Fundraiser, Club 100 (top 100 of all participants in fundraising) or Club K ($1,000-plus in fundraising) rankings.

To register for the On The Move Luncheon, contact Jessica Snell at 918-770-7263 or jessica.snell@nmss.org

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. The company currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com

Tri Global Energy

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tri Global Energy