Moët Hennessy expands commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, with ambitious targets approved by SBTi

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy, world leader in premium wines and spirits, is pleased to announce its new ambitions to help limit global warming. The core objective consists in adopting the 1.5°C target, as stipulated under the Paris Agreement and confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For several years now, Moët Hennessy brands have implemented several measures to optimize their carbon footprint throughout their value chain. In order to accelerate its efforts, Moët Hennessy has set an ambitious goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in absolute value by 2030, compared to 2019, a cross scopes 1, 2 and 3. This commitment is another important step in its sustainability program: Living Soils Living Together.

Created by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the SBTi's mission consists in helping companies set GHG emission reduction targets aligned with the latest climate science.

"We believe we have an important responsibility alongside the wines and spirits industry to significantly reduce our carbon footprint throughout the value chain, while developing biodiversity in our regions. We have set ambitious goals that we are committed to following regularly and integrating into Moët Hennessy's overall strategy," said Philippe Schaus, President of Moët Hennessy.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, Moët Hennessy will focus on four measures with the greatest impact on reducing its carbon footprint: Reduce the carbon impact from raw materials, design eco-conscious packaging, leverage renewable energy and foster low-carbon transportation. Moët Hennessy's teams all share and support this ambition, which forms part of the responsible company's policy, and commit to integrating this challenge into their daily operations. In addition, LVMH's Wines and Spirits division will continue to work closely with its external partners, from suppliers to customers, to achieve this target together.

"While we are aware that this is a very ambitious goal, that's what we must set for ourselves to meet one of the greatest challenges facing our planet today. We will need the help of our teams and partners to implement bold initiatives, and also count on disruptive innovations to achieve our climate goal," said Sandrine Sommer, Moët Hennessy's Director of Sustainable Development.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH, encompasses twenty-five prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted. LVMH Vin d'Exceptions also represents prestigious wine estates.

With a focus on leaving a better world for future generations, Moët Hennessy has been committed to the Living Soils Living Together program for many years. It focuses on four key commitments, namely soil reclamation, climate mitigation, community engagement and staff empowerment. Moët Hennessy is proud to promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Launched in June 2015, the SBTi is a joint project of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resource Institute (WRI) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The initiative aims to encourage companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets reflecting scientific recommendations. The goal consists in promoting strategies aligned with the level of decarbonization required to maintain global temperature increases under 2°C, or even under 1.5°C, above pre-industrial temperatures, in accordance with the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

