Mitchell Diagnostics Platform Surpasses 3 Million Scans

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that its Mitchell Diagnostics platform has exceeded 3 million total scans. Introduced in 2017 as the first diagnostic system designed exclusively for the collision repair and automotive claims markets, the platform surpassed 1 million scans in 2019, 2 million in 2020 and 3.2 million in October 2021.

This latest milestone is the result of continued market demand for Mitchell's industry-leading diagnostic scanning and calibration solutions that feature:

Turbo-speed pre- and post-scanning with completion in under 60 seconds for most vehicles

Best-in-class coverage from Bosch that includes popular 2022 model year automobiles

An all-in-one system for diagnostic scanning, estimating and calibrating

Integrated OEM repair procedures based on Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs)

OEM-compliant all-makes scanning and calibrations that are powered by Tier 1 supplier Bosch and based on Bosch's diagnostic licensing agreements with all major OEMs

Created specifically for today's complex vehicles, the Mitchell Diagnostics platform can help collision repair facilities increase workflow efficiency, reduce cycle time and generate additional revenue by performing scans and calibrations in-house instead of subletting the work.

"Mitchell is committed to supporting collision repairers as they navigate the challenges brought on by advancements in vehicle technology," said Alex Landau, senior manager of repair products at Mitchell. "Our Mitchell Diagnostics platform addresses those challenges. Through the introduction of new aftermarket and OEM diagnostic tools, combined with forward-thinking integrations and enriched diagnostic data, we can support our customers as they restore vehicles to their pre-crash function."

The company launched its latest Mitchell Diagnostics tools, the MD-500 and MD-TS21, this past year. The MD-500 wireless tablet is an all-in-one system for diagnostic scanning, calibrating and estimating. It incorporates Bosch's comprehensive vehicle coverage and hardware with the ability to run Mitchell's full suite of cloud-based solutions—including Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures. Technicians can receive assignments, perform pre- and post-scans, access over 1,000 dynamic calibration routines, take photos, write estimates, link directly to OEM repair procedures, order parts, and upload standardized scan and calibration reports.

Mitchell's MD-TS21 target system allows repairers to calibrate front-facing cameras, blind-spot monitors and radar sensors in popular ADAS-equipped automobiles. It is controlled by the MD-500 and its positioning software. With the aid of a gamified user interface, the system can reduce calibration errors, improve efficiency, decrease labor time and maintain a high level of precision.

For more information on the Mitchell Diagnostics platform, including the MD-500 or MD-TS21, visit the company's booth at SEMA (Upper South Hall, Booth #33087) or complete the web form.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

