Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Now Available

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle those seat belts and get ready for an epic journey across the cosmos. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is now available for PlayStation®5 (PS5), PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and streaming via GeForce NOW. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch™ is also available in select regions. In celebration, the team has released a new trailer detailing what fans can expect in the game.

Created by the Eidos-Montréal™ team, who worked closely with Marvel Entertainment, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is a single player action-adventure with an all-new story and fresh take on the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Collaborating with Marvel Entertainment to bring Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to life has been an absolutely incredible journey and experience for the Eidos-Montréal team" said David Anfossi, Head of Studio at Eidos-Montréal. "We're excited for fans to jump into Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and for the first time ever, step into the boots of Star-Lord and show the universe what they're made of."

In Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, take on the role of Star-Lord, the self-proclaimed leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and lead the guardians in combat, exploration and conversation. Discover new cosmic superheroes, super villains and worlds. Upgrade guardians and experiment with 40+ in-game outfits, and much more.

"We knew that Eidos-Montréal would be the right partner to create an original, authentic, and fun Guardians of the Galaxy experience, and they delivered on that vision in spades," said Jay Ong, EVP and Head of Marvel Games. "We hope fans enjoy this unique spin on our beloved Guardians and have a thrilling ride across the cosmos."

Last, but not least, rock out to a killer soundtrack with 30+ classic 80s hits, including songs from Bonnie Tyler, Rick Astley, KISS, Hot Chocolate, Mötley Crüe and many more. Headbanging required.

