IGT Demonstrates Leading Commitment to Player Protection with its Global Responsible Gaming Policy

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has released its global Responsible Gaming Policy. The policy was created to transparently inform and educate all relevant stakeholders about IGT's worldwide programs and solutions designed to promote fair play and comply with requirements and regulations on responsible gaming in all jurisdictions in which the Company operates.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"Responsible Gaming is a cornerstone of all that we do at IGT, and an aspect of our business where we demonstrate leadership among gaming and lottery suppliers," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Global Brand, Marketing and Communications. "In publishing IGT's Responsible Gaming Policy, we demonstrate important transparency about the tenets of our commitments and the exemplary standard to which we hold our employees, products and partners."

IGT counts a strong governance model, innovation and collaboration with internal and external partners as success drivers for its responsible gaming initiatives. Topic-focused working groups created through this new policy have been developed to explore emerging trends and best practices related to responsible gaming. In today's unprecedented times, with an emphasis on the digital revolution and cashless innovation, IGT remains committed to responsible gaming by balancing growth with social responsibility.

IGT's approach to responsible gaming includes three primary goals and eight supporting commitments. IGT holds certification to the Responsible Gaming Standards for Associate Members from the World Lottery Association for Lottery operations and responsible gaming standards certification from the Global Gambling Guidance Group for gaming and digital operations.

For more information about IGT's responsible gaming efforts and to read the Responsible Gaming Policy in its entirety, visit igt.com.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC