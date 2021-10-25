Lytx® Driver-Centric Tools Put Performance, Efficiency and Compliance in Drivers' Hands

Introducing a suite of features on the Lytx Driver App designed to help busy drivers get their jobs done more quickly and easily, while keeping them safe

SAN DIEGO, October 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc. today introduced a suite of tools to help drivers take control of their performance, safety and compliance. The tools, available now on the Lytx Driver App, let drivers use their Android or iOS devices to track and improve their on-road performance – with minimal fleet manager input or intervention.

The Lytx Driver App, available for iOS and Android devices, is a platform for tools to assist commercial drivers, including route risk, HOS and DVIR compliance, performance metrics, self-coaching and video playback.

These tools reduce the burden for the nation's commercial drivers, helping them as they perform a critical service.

"With the current global economic situation, drivers are busier and more stressed than ever before," said Rajesh Rudraradhya, Lytx chief technology officer. "These driver centric tools are an investment to reduce the burden of their day-to-day job, helping them stay positive and motivated as they go about performing a critical service that we all rely on."

Award-winning features available today in the Lytx Driver App include:

Video – The Lytx Driver App gives drivers quick access to video recorded by Lytx DriveCam ® Event Recorders . A scrolling feed of video clips provide an objective overview of past trips. – The Lytx Driver App gives drivers quick access to video recorded by Lytx. A scrolling feed of video clips provide an objective overview of past trips.

Self-Coaching – Leveraging video-playback capabilities, drivers can track their individual performance and focus on driving improvements where they need it most.

Performance Metrics – Drivers can access performance trends over a 90-day period, which gives them the ability to track their progress, proactively address new risks, and celebrate improvements. This visibility gives drivers the crucial information they need to drive long-term progress.

Driver Recognition – The Lytx Driver App also allows drivers to compare their performance to others, and managers can use the data to set up recognition programs for outstanding safety performance – right within their Lytx Account.

Route Risk – Available to the everyone at no cost, this feature helps drivers avoid or manage potential roadway hazards. It alerts drivers to slowing traffic, crashes, inclement weather, pedestrian crossings, children playing, wildlife crossings and other potential dangers. Lytx's database has analyzed more than 50 million accident reports representing 10 years of crashes across the U.S. to highlight potential hazards. Route Risk is currently available on iOS only.

ELD Compliance – With the intuitive Lytx Driver App, drivers can easily record ELD HOS status and complete vehicle inspections from their tablets or smartphones. The dashboard and driving log make it easy for drivers to see when they are on or off duty – and when they are due for a break.

Driver ID – Drivers can easily access their individualized QR code along with instructions on how to scan it, eliminating the need to carry and manually scan a physical badge.

Drivers can access these and other features on the Lytx Driver App on their Android or iOS devices when they're not driving.

"When drivers have access to tools that empower them to excel at their jobs, that can translate to better engagement, more job satisfaction, lower turnover and safer driving," said Kristin Costas, director of product management at Lytx. "This, in turn, allows managers to focus more on running their operations rather than monitoring individual drivers or technicians in the field."

About Lytx

Lytx is a leading provider of machine vision- and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field service fleets. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today's competitive environment. Our customizable, all-in-one services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.4 million drivers worldwide. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

