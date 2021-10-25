Hawthorne Global Aviation Services KRYY Prepared for World Series in Atlanta

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC ("Hawthorne") at Cobb County International Airport/McCollum Field ("KRYY") congratulates the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros organizations for reaching Major League Baseball's World Series. Situated just 13.9 miles from Truist Park, KRYY has the shortest ground travel time of any of the Atlanta area airports. In addition, with over 500,000 square feet of hangar space coupled with the longest general aviation runway in the state of Georgia at 6,295 feet, we are perfectly suited to meet the FBO needs of anyone attending the games.

Please reach out for scheduling at KRYY@hawthorne.aero or 770-422-4300 and we look forward to seeing you there.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

