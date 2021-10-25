Bailey's Moving & Storage Opens New 141,000 sq/ft Warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey's Moving & Storage has opened a new warehouse in Salt Lake City, Utah to accommodate the needs of our growing customers. The warehouse is open as of October 18, 2021.

Bailey's Moving & Storage is a Moving Company for families in Businesses in Utah and Colorado. Over 70 years of experience and Agent for Allied Van Lines and Allied International. (PRNewsfoto/Bailey’s Holding Company)

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives to expand to service more customers inside the States of Utah and Colorado.

"Having another large, up-to-date, and modern warehouse will allow our customers to be competitive in this challenging market. Our customers will never need to worry about having enough space to keep their supply chain moving. And as their needs grow, this space allows us to partner with them to help them scale into the future. They can still maintain the same level of quality they've always given their customers," says Salt Lake City General Manager Christie Barkdull.

This new warehouse offers continued benefits to customers looking for supply chain advantages, including:

More Space: As our customer's businesses continue to grow, this space allows us to serve them more adequately.

Climate Controlled: Customers can store products and belongings without concern of occurring damage from changing temperatures.

24 Dock Doors: This allows our customers to experience greater efficiencies, including live loads and unloads faster

For any current customers: Please direct all questions regarding the move, including how it may affect you, to your Relocation Consultant. For inventory questions, you may contact our warehouse team. For more information on this change, visit baileysallied.com.

About Bailey's Moving & Storage: Bailey's Moving & Storage has operated inside the State of Utah since 1952, providing moving services, including local moving, long-distance moving, warehousing, commercial, and account moving services. They service Utah, Colorado, and beyond customers for local, national, and international moving needs.

Bailey's Moving & Storage is also proud to offer supply chain services, such as transportation, distribution, fulfillment, air shipments, custom crating services, and more for US customers shipping nationally or internationally.

For more information on Bailey's Moving & Storage, visit https://baileysallied.com

