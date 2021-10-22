Update on Deferred Prosecution Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, 2019, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Ericsson has received correspondence from the DOJ stating that it has determined that Ericsson breached its obligations under the DPA by failing to provide certain documents and factual information, and that Ericsson will have the opportunity to respond in writing to explain the nature and circumstances of such breach, as well as the actions Ericsson has taken to address and remediate the situation.

At this stage it is premature to predict the outcome of these developments. DOJ has sole discretion under the DPA to determine whether a breach occurred. Ericsson intends to respond to DOJ and to continue cooperating with DOJ consistent with the terms of the DPA, including requirements regarding production of documents.

