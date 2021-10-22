Strives to provide customers with "easier, faster and more affordable" user experience through service channel upgrade, ecosystem optimization and introduction of the Family Doctor Memberships

Ping An Good Doctor Unveils Strategic 2.0 Continuum Strives to provide customers with "easier, faster and more affordable" user experience through service channel upgrade, ecosystem optimization and introduction of the Family Doctor Memberships

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; Stock Code: 01833.HK), the leading online medical and healthcare service platform in China, presented its business achievements and unveiled its Strategic 2.0 Continuum at an investor day in Shanghai.

Mr. Fang Weihao, Chairman and CEO of Ping An Good Doctor, said, "Ping An Good Doctor will further strengthen its strategic upgrade, focus on B2C premium users and introduce the family doctor memberships. We will continue to improve our O2O services and strive to provide our customers with an easier, faster and more affordable user experience."

Strengthen strategic upgrade, staying focused on user experience and service quality

Since mid-2020, Ping An Good Doctor launched its strategic upgrade on three fronts, namely channels, services and capabilities. In terms of service channels, Ping An Good Doctor has always been focusing on exploring synergies with individual users, insurance customers and corporate clients. As of 30 June 2021, the number of registered users on its platform exceeded 400 million while cumulative consultations nearing 1.2 billion. The Company said that it would further focus on setting up more integrated financial channels and corporate clients' channels with stronger synergies and higher value, as well as bridge the gap between providers and payers in medical and healthcare industry.

Ping An Good Doctor has a huge advantage as it can harness the potential presented by the 220 million financial customers of the Ping An Group. As the flagship platform in the Group's healthcare ecosystem, the Company seeks greater synergies with the Group's valuable resources by focusing on membership service products to provide full-lifecycle services for the Group's high value integrated financial customers.

As the Company pursues strategic upgrade, Ping An Good Doctor will continue to explore ways to leverage Ping An Group's integrated finance channels to offer medical and health service products with stronger synergies and higher value. This in turn will boost traffic on the platform. For corporate clients, Ping An Good Doctor customizes products according to the industry's attributes and employee profiles, with an aim to optimize consultation efficiency and provide employees with prevention-oriented health management.

Introducing family doctor memberships to empower heartwarming services

During the event, Ping An Good Doctor also introduced the "Family doctor memberships". The scheme will take "1 family doctor + 5 specialized services + 1 health profile " as the core service content, and match users with resources according to following categories: health management, sub-health management, diseases management, chronic illness management and eldercare management. A full-lifecycle electronic health profile for each user will be created and appropriate O2O healthcare services will be arranged accordingly.

The family doctor memberships will provide professional guidance, link high-quality resources, provide professional empowerment for the government, provide differentiated supplements for people with multi-level needs, and achieve social healthcare efficiency under the background of unbalanced supply and demand of medical resources and low utilization efficiency.

Strengthen O2O medical services to optimize eco-systems

With the strategic upgrade, Ping An Good Doctor continues to improve its offline healthcare service network while improving its online service capabilities, and fully connects massive healthcare and traffic resources with offline influential hospitals and healthcare institutions through O2O, aiming to achieve a seamless online-to-offline experience.

As of 30 September 2021, Ping An Good Doctor has forged O2O co-operation deals with 189,000 pharmacies, over 4,000 hospitals, around 1,700 checkup centers and more than 1,800 medical institutions. The alliances have laid a solid foundation for Ping An Good Doctor to tap corporate clients and introduce its family doctor memberships.

The Investor Day also showcased the technological preeminence of Ping An Group and Ping An Good Doctor – World's top healthtech company with over 1,000 medical patents, top-notch healthcare AI technologies and an over 95% diagnosis accuracy rate.

Forging ahead, leveraging Ping An Group's experience, technology, customers and resources, Ping An Good Doctor will further integrate its business model of insurance + healthcare, family doctor memberships, O2O medical service and advance its heartwarming healthcare services under its value proposition to providing customers with "easier, faster and more affordable" user experience.

About Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 01833.HK) is the leading online medical and healthcare service platform in China. Ping An Good Doctor strives to bridge the communication gap between doctors and patients with expertise, convenience and trust. It is committed to building an Internet healthcare platform with the largest scale, the most advanced models, and the highest entry barriers in China. Currently, Ping An Good Doctor has formed key business sectors including online medical services, consumer healthcare, Health Mall, health management and wellness interaction.

