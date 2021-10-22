CPG manufacturer Global Widget teams up with Fitness & Wellness Personality Tony Little for launch of Forever Well Nutrition™ line of wellness products

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, CPG manufacturer of premium CBD and health and wellness products, announces its partnership with America's Personal Trainer™ Tony Little for the launch of Forever Well Nutrition™, a dietary supplement line offering gummies to help consumers stay focused on their overall health and well-being. Little has over 35 years of experience promoting fitness and wellness products sold in 81 countries.

Forever Well Nutrition gummies available at its launch include: Immune Well, Sleep Well, Energy Well, Glow Well and Focus Well. Additional varieties will be available soon. Visit www.beforeverwell.com for details.

"The entire Forever Well product line was developed using an ideal blend of natural ingredients research shows enhance a healthy lifestyle," said Tony Little, known for his enthusiasm and his inspiring mantras, You can do it! and There's always a way! "After seeing in-person how Global Widget formulates and manufactures Forever Well, I'm excited to partner with this industry leader and award-winning company that encourages people to take a proactive role in their health and wellness."

According to Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget, the partnership naturally fell into place. "Tony has helped so many people improve themselves that it made sense to team up with him to promote products that help you get more from yourself, more from your life. Unlike any other brand, Forever Well is truly direct from the manufacturer."

Besides offering its own brands of CBD and health and wellness products, Global Widget also manufactures gummies and other products through its contract manufacturing division for many top CBD and health and wellness brands. From the sourcing of premium ingredients to formulating, manufacturing, lab testing and product packaging, all products are made in-house to monitor quality, compliance and safety.

Forever Well Nutrition will feature five gummy varieties at launch:

Immune Well – made with elderberry extract, echinacea, vitamins C and D and zinc; vegan friendly

Sleep Well – featuring melatonin, L-Theanine, chamomile, lemon balm and passion flower extract; vegan friendly

Energy Well – featuring vitamin B12, apple cider vinegar, beetroot and pomegranate powder; vegan friendly

Glow Well (skin care) – featuring biotin, collagen and vitamin E

Focus Well – featuring several B and C vitamins, ginseng and taurine; vegan friendly

All Forever Well gummies are third-party lab tested and made in the USA in Global Widget's cGMP-certified facility in Tampa, Florida. For more information on Forever Well Nutrition, visit www.beforeverwell.com.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://globalwidget.com/.

Media Contact:

Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager

813.497.5752 | mediarelations@globalwidget.com

