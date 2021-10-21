TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for October 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for October 2021.

"While the broader industry is seeing the lowest inventory levels in years, the underlying issue of the microchip shortage is impacting the various automakers in different ways and at different times," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "In terms of deals, that means that while overall incentive spending has basically been cut in half, there are still models that buck the trend to show strong savings potential. As we enter Q4 many automakers are looking to recoup lost production and sales volume and the potential for savings remains," added Woolard.

TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

TrueCar takes a data-driven approach to deals, assessing deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and comparing these offers to the prior month and prior six months to surface the best monthly offers.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 10/18/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.