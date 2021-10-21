Synthetic Biologics to Report 2021 Third Quarter Operational Highlights and Financial Results on November 3, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced today that the Company intends to release its operational highlights and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and to host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in information for the call is as follows:

U.S. (toll free): 1-888-347-5280

International: +1-412-902-4280

Participants are asked to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to register. The call will also be webcast over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/43299. An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately ninety (90) days at the same URL, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/43299 beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

