Miles of Freedom Receives Grant from Aventiv Technologies to Help, Transform, and Assist Those Impacted by Incarceration The $40,000 generous grant support from the Aventiv Technologies Community Impact Fund will increase Miles of Freedom's reach and assistance for individuals, families and communities impacted by incarceration

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles of Freedom is honored to announce the generous grant support from Aventiv Technologies Community Impact Fund. Aventiv's grant of $40,000 will help MOF Bridge the Gap of services for individuals, families and communities impacted by incarceration. Miles of Freedom stives to be a beacon of hope for many individuals and families by providing direct case management to men and women rebuilding their lives after incarceration.

Bridging the Gap from Prison to Promise for those impacted by incarceration is at the heart of Miles of Freedom work and commitment. Since 2012, we assisted over 1500 men and women directly impacted by incarceration, traveled thousands of miles keeping families connected to their loved ones incarcerated and consistently distributed tangible resources to communities in need.

It is with great enthusiasm that Miles of Freedom acknowledges the generous grant support from the Aventiv Technologies Community Impact Fund. With a mission to connect people to the things that matter the most through their products, Aventiv has made great strides in social justice and prison reform. We look forward to increasing the support and resources for individuals, families and communities impacted by incarceration with the help of Aventiv assistance.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Aventiv Technologies Community Impact Fund for the generous grant support. The work Miles of Freedom has accomplished is only possible with the support of our donors, volunteers and corporate engagement partners. On behalf of every client and family that will be served in the years ahead, we extend a huge Thank you," said Tricia Bridges, Board Chair for Miles of Freedom.

"Our organization serves the incarcerated by providing communication technologies and free reentry and educational resources that help prepare individuals for rejoining society, and we are proud to extend that support after release by selecting Miles of Freedom as a grant recipient," said Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "Our industry needs to work together to support justice-impacted individuals and their families throughout the incarceration period as well as rebuilding lives once released. Miles of Freedom shares those values and has done a tremendous job assisting those when they need it the most."

In January of 2020, Aventiv pushed the needle for a massive transformation of services to expand their organizational commitment to better serve correctional clients and to make contacting more accessible and affordable for the incarcerated community, please visit https://www.aventiv.com

Miles of Freedom serves as a nonprofit committed to providing support and assistance for the families and communities impacted by incarceration. The organization is proud of its affiliation with many notable corporate partners, now to include Aventiv. These relationships not only further the MOF's vision and unite us around a shared goal to make our community a better place for all, but they also extend the impact of these efforts – allowing for a synergy accomplished only through collaboration. To support these efforts and MOF, please visit http://milesoffreedom.org/

Richard Miles spent 15 years in a Texas prison as result of a wrongful conviction. He was released from prison in 2009 due to the work of Centurion Ministries in Princeton NJ. Even after his release he spend over years on bond as he fought his conviction and consequently was labeled as an ex-felon. This label prevented him from getting a job, securing housing, and making all the necessary adjustments to living and thriving after incarceration. Finally, in 2012 the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reversed his conviction and declared him "truly" innocent. It was then the Miles of Freedom the non for profit was born. Miles of freedom stands as an organization dedicated to supporting individual and families as they work navigate re-entry into society and work from prison to promise. MOF understands that reducing recidivism and creating safer communities mean "holistic" reentry services. Holistic services focus on the individuals needs of those impacted by incarceration and support the families and communities in which they will return and live.

About Aventiv Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Aventiv Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Aventiv is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

