FOX First Run Partners with ACTV8me to Power Sponsored and Gamified Interactive Experiences Across the "You Bet Your Life" Series starring Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks

FOX First Run Partners with ACTV8me to Power Sponsored and Gamified Interactive Experiences Across the "You Bet Your Life" Series starring Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks ACTV8me's Proprietary Media Technology Platform Delivers Targeted Mobile Offers and Engaging Content to Viewers' Smartphones in Real-time

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox First Run's new fall programming announced today that it has partnered with ACTV8me, a leader in mobile ad-tech, to amplify its half-hour comedy game show "You Bet Your Life" hosted by Jay Leno and broadcast on Fox-owned-and operated stations, as well as syndicated nationally. As viewers tune into each episode, ACTV8me's interactive QR code solution provides a tool for brand sponsors to entice and engage viewers with an immersive experience during key show moments.

FOX First Run Partners with ACTV8me to Power Sponsored and Gamified Interactive Experiences Across the

The ACTV8me technology is designed and optimized to complement the "You Bet Your Life" format by sending sponsored brand offers and gamified trivia questions to at-home viewers' smartphones during every episode.

Across all 180 original episodes, "You Bet Your Life" encourages viewers to scan ACTV8me's dynamic QR code displayed on-screen to test their knowledge with friends and family with the fun play-along trivia segment, to earn SuperFan points, exclusive rewards, and enter to win the "You Bet Your Life" Sweepstakes. Viewers can also engage directly with the show's sponsors, including Car Gurus, Allegiant Airlines and Wyndham Hotels. By featuring unique QR codes for each of the sponsors, this will drive traffic, measure sales and track lead conversions.

"We recognize that over 80% of consumers use their mobile device* while watching television. By aligning with ACTV8me, we have created a unique and exciting opportunity for our show sponsors and viewers to drive engagement and interactivity," said Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations.

"We are thrilled to feature our interactive QR code solution across the legendary and lively "You Bet Your Life" series and other programs to come with FOX First Run, connecting content to commerce, and delivering new value to viewers and brands" expressed David Schreff, CEO of ACTV8me.

"As the media landscape is evolving rapidly, Fox First Run is leading the way in powering captivating experiences for viewers while providing advertisers with the ability to form a new one-to-one relationship with audiences," added Brian Shuster, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of ACTV8me.

"You Bet Your Life" can be viewed nationwide in 99% of television households on weekdays and weeknights. On September 13, 2021, the show launched in syndication in 199 markets on Fox Owned & Operated Television stations and on station groups including Sinclair, Nexstar, Scripps, Tegna, Meredith, Gray and others. Check your local listings, or visit https://youbetyourlife.com/

ABOUT FOX FIRST RUN

Fox First Run serves as the television syndication arm of Fox Broadcasting Company.

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce nearly 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor, and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

About ACTV8me ( www.actv8me.com )

ACTV8me's patented and proprietary media technology enables measurable engagement and attribution across all distributed content. The platform powers an interactive and transactional overlay that linear and streaming media networks, retailers, sports and entertainment venues, digital out-of-home publishers, and brand advertisers leverage across content and ad campaigns, connecting marketing spend to measurable sales outcomes. ACTV8me partners provide consumers with new valuable offers, digital coupons, and unique content, based on their age, gender, location and media consumption behavior, enabling global brands to drive measurable ROI. As a leader in interactive media experiences, including the new breakthrough SQR™ Code (Sequential QR Code), ACTV8me also partners with major television production partners and world-renowned content producers to create original content that utilizes the platform's functionality, to unlock new recurring revenue streams.

Contact: Fox First Run: Erica Keane, Erica.Keane@FOX.com

ACTV8me: Ashley McEntee, VP Strategic Partnerships, ashley.mcentee@actv8me.com

*Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/12/88-of-americans-use-a-second-screen-while-watching-tv-why/

CONTACT:

Name: David Schreff

Phone: 203.249.6688

Email: david.schreff@actv8me.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ACTV8me; Fox First Run