84 Lumber to Host Hiring Event in Tavares, FL, Offering $840 Sign-on Bonus for Candidates Who Receive an Offer Attendees Will Interview for Openings During Event on October 27th

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 84 Lumber, the nation's largest privately held building materials supplier, is launching a recruitment effort to fill immediate openings in Tavares, FL. The company will host a Hiring Event on October 27th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 84 Lumber Tavares location (3751 County Road 561, Tavares, FL 32778).

At the event, job seekers will learn more about the company culture and get the opportunity to be interviewed for open positions in the area that include door manufacturers, non-CDL truck drivers, and truck driver helpers. Qualified job seekers may receive an offer of employment during the event and will be able to participate in a pre-employment drug screening at the location. Candidates who attend the event and then get hired as a result of it are eligible for a one-time $840 sign-on bonus.

"84 Lumber is seeking to fill nearly 15 open positions in Tavares to add to our team of more than 70 employees in the area," said Rob Woodrow, divisional vice president at 84 Lumber. "We're growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Tavares and across the nation. We're looking for people seeking a fresh start."

Woodrow went on to detail the openings in the region:

Door manufacturers need no prior experience and are involved in the manufacturing of doors. These associates can expect a starting pay of $15 to $18 per hour depending on experience.



Non-CDL truck drivers and driver helpers load trucks and deliver materials to customer job sites. These associates are also responsible for building loads for deliveries; maintaining a safe, clean, and well-organized lumber yard; and loading and unloading lumber and building supplies. Hourly pay for drivers and driver helpers is $15 to $20 per hour depending on position.

Woodrow added that 84 Lumber expects it might find the right fit from all types of candidates – an individual with no construction experience, military veterans ready to embark on their next career challenge, or people with some previous work experience who seek to redirect their career.

"We are hosting our recruitment events at our retail locations because it gives candidates a better sense of our company culture and how we operate," said Woodrow. "We are proud to be a family-owned company, and we are committed to helping our employees build and cultivate a career with us. In fact, 95% of our store managers started in our manager trainee program."

Candidates interested in participating in the Hiring Event are asked to pre-register. To sign up, go to 84 Lumber's Hiring Page and complete the form. Once you are registered, you will receive an email from 84 Lumber with the link to apply for the desired position. To save time, candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for positions online before they attend the event.

NOTE: 84 Lumber continues to follow CDC safety guidelines with regard to COVID-19. We ask that those attendees who are not yet fully vaccinated wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

