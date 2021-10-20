Taylored Services Opens New Facility in Port of Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylored Services, an award-winning, multi-channel fulfillment company announces the addition of its newest facility located within ten (10) miles from the Port of Savannah. Taylored Savannah, the company's 'phase one' expansion, will be in excess of 300,000 square footage establishing its TOP 100, Tier 1, Class A facility services in the southern low country while providing extensive opportunities for new and existing customers.

This is the latest advancement for Taylored's continuous expansion. The addition of distribution and fulfillment capacity, as well as over 25,000 single-selective, six (6) high, and VNA pallet racking positions will support Importers of Record and domestic customer storage needs. Taylored Savannah will also provide over 160 trailer spots with a secured yard under 24/7 surveillance, making the facility a highly desirable location for transloading and cross docking.

"This is an exciting time for our company," VP of Operations M ike Letzter said. "It will allow Taylored to provide our customers with expanded distribution, fulfillment, and direct-to consumer services in the Southeast, broadening Taylored's national footprint and our ability to deliver parcel service to all zip codes in the States within two (2) days."

Tom McCormack – Taylored CIO said, "Taylored Savannah will bring an abundance of state-of-the-art technologies and unit fulfillment capabilities to the east coast." According to McCormack, "The company will roll out Koerber's world-class, cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) at this location that will provide advanced automation through Locus Robotics."

Over the past 10 years, Savannah has become one of the fastest growing major ports in the United States, making it a clear choice for retailers, wholesalers, and online / non-store based businesses to include in their location profile. As of 2021, the Port of Savannah was the fourth busiest seaport in the United States which made it a clear choice for Taylored's next port-centric location.

"Taylored is proud to have the opportunity to expand into the Southeast and provide outstanding customer support, strategy, and guidance to our nation's top BCOs looking for an alternative to the port congestion that exists on the west coast," said CAO, Margaritta Topielski.

Taylored Savannah is set to begin transloading and cross docking services as early as April 1, 2022. With Koerber WMS going on-line on May 1, 2022, the facility will start taking on distribution, fulfillment and warehousing receipts & transfers in June 2022 with outbound shipments commencing on August 1, 2022 to major retail partners and direct to consumers.

