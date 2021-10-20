South Florida-based Craft Beer 3 Mavins' Partners With Junior Achievement At 'Ultimate Night Out' Event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on October 28, 2021

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Mavins', South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, has been selected as the exclusive craft beer at Junior Achievement of South Florida's prestigious 'Ultimate Night Out' sold-out fundraiser event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Junior Achievement is a national non-profit dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for the future and make smart academic and economic choices.

3 Mavins' is South Florida's newest craft beer sensation. It's American Style Lager varietal has a honey and caramel aroma profile with lite bitterness, sweet and savory character and a clean finish.

3 Mavins' is an American Style Lager brewed in Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded with the same entrepreneurial principles that Junior Achievement aims to inspire in the youth of today. 3 Mavins' was born out of the idea that simple clean ingredients should take precedence over the infinite supply of craft beers that are either too fruity, sour, bitter or hoppy for the average beer consumer. The American Style Lager with notes of honey, agave nectar, and maple syrup, is the perfect refreshment to pair with meals and share with friends and family to celebrate happy occasions.

"I'm a big believer in experiential learning and fascinated with business innovation," said Kevin Thomas, CEO of 3 Mavins'. "Partnering with Junior Achievement on this exciting event and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs aligns perfectly with our company's mission."

3 Mavins' also believes in giving back to its loyal consumer base and supporting the community at large. Each month the company selects a different inspiring charity to support. Beer drinkers can participate by scanning a special QR code on each can of 3 Mavins' and one lucky beer drinker will be selected to receive a $120 e-gift card. Additionally, 3 Mavins' will make a donation of 3% of that month's profits to the winner's charity of choice. Beer drinkers also can earn the chance to win an exotic, two-week vacation anywhere in the world valued at $10,000 by downloading the 3 Mavins' app found at Apple or Android app stores and scanning the QR code on the can for a chance to win.

"This company has an inspiring story to tell," said Robyn Harper, Junior Achievement of South Florida Development and Events Director. "We are thrilled to have 3 Mavins' at our event. Kevin & his team will not only share their great beer but also some secrets on how education and hard work can turn a great idea into a reality."

3 Mavins' currently has an American Style Lager varietal packaged in a sleek black can that stands out at retail. It has a honey and caramel aroma profile with lite bitterness, sweet and savory character and a clean finish. Each six-pack retails for $9.99 and every 12 oz lager has 188 calories and an ABV of 6.2%. You can find it at The Fresh Market supermarkets and fine restaurants and bars throughout the state of Florida. Visit www.3mavins.com/find-us for a location carrying 3 Mavins' near you.

About 3 Mavins'

South Florida-based craft beer 3 Mavins' was created in an apartment kitchen in Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 2019 and now is commercially produced in Lakeland, Florida. The "Mavin" name comes from a combination of the founders names: Kevin, Maja and their dog Windy. Kevin and Maja have tasted beer in more than 40 countries and applied their knowledge and refined tastes to 3 Mavins' American Style Lager. Mavin is a derivative spelling of Maven -- defined as one who is experienced or knowledgeable and known as an expert. The American Style Lager caters to regular beer drinkers who like to enjoy a fine, simple beer with friends & family. For more information on South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, please go to www.3mavins.com and follow us on Instagram @3mavinsbeer.

About Junior Achievement of South Florida

Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA) inspires and prepares youth to succeed in a global economy. JA provides real-world training in financial literacy including budgeting, spending, investing and the use of credit; offers cutting-edge skill-building opportunities that enable young people to explore meaningful, productive careers; teaches students how to start businesses; and introduces entrepreneurial values that strengthen workplaces. Last year, with the help of over 7,100 trained corporate and community volunteers, JA delivered over 20 various programs to almost 50,000 students in classrooms throughout Broward and south Palm Beach counties at JA World Huizenga Center at the Lillian S. Wells Pavilion, a first-class facility housing JA Biz Town and JA Finance Park. For more information about JA of South Florida, visit www.JASouthFlorida.org. Follow JA on social media @jasouthflorida.

