Jacksam Corporation dba Convectium Further Diversifies into Flower and Enters the Infused Pre-Roll Market The New IFX-100 is an Automated Pre-Roll Infusion Machine with the Capability of Infusing 6,000 Pre-rolls per Hour with a Single Operator

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksam Corporation dba Convectium (OTCQB: JKSM) (the "Company" or Jacksam/Convectium), a leading provider of automated filling and capping solutions to the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced the launch of the Convectium IFX-100, the Company's first automated pre-roll infusion machine. The IFX-100 is built on the same patent pending technology platform used in the design of its 710Shark automated filling machine, which has been a popular automation solution embraced by cannabis producers and MSOs nationwide. This unique technology platform can fill a wide range of cartridge types including stainless steel, glass, ceramic, plastic, and disposables and has now migrated its capabilities to include pre-rolls.

"The addition of the IFX-100 to our product family comes at an exciting time and is a natural evolution of our existing technology platform," says David Hall, Vice President of Sales at Convectium. "Infused pre-rolls are gaining ground as one of the fastest product growth categories in the industry and companies are looking for automated production solutions to keep up with demand."

According to MJ Brand Insights, in California alone, infused pre-rolls' share of total pre-roll sales spiked from 24% in January 2020 to 34% in September 2020. This growth of infused pre-rolls has continued so far in 2021, with infused pre-rolls accounting for up to 45% of California pre-roll sales in July.

The new IFX-100 has the capability to infuse pre-rolls of all sizes including cones and blunts. Its advanced needle infusion system has the capability of infusing distillate, live resin, shatter, rosin, and Delta-8. The IFX-100 has a throughput of up to 6,000 pre-rolls per hour using a single operator and can provide precise dosing from 50mg-500mg in 10mg increments. Precise dosing results in an even and smooth burn of the finished pre-roll.

According to Hall, "Current solutions for pre-roll infusion continue to be manual or provide automation in very small batches. Having a precision system that can infused pre-rolls in volume will surely be a game changer."

To learn more visit www.convectium.com/IFX-100 or visit Convectium at MJBizCon, Booth #C6346 October 20-22, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Jacksam/Convectium

Jacksam Corporation, dba Convectium, designs and markets automated vape, POD and cartridge filling & capping equipment for the cannabis and CBD industry. Convectium is also a distributor of other CBD and Cannabis automation solutions including the "PreRoll-ER" automated pre-roll machine. Its automated equipment is designed and built in the U.S. and carries full UL certification in the U.S. Using its automated equipment, Convectium's customers can increase their output by up to 60 times over hand filling. Convectium is focused on helping its customers automate their workflow and quickly get custom branded products onto dispensary shelves. Over 250 companies, including many dominant brands and multi state operators (MSOs) in the space, rely on Convectium for automation of their production and back-office operations.

