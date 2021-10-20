Dr. Keith Ablow Launches Rx NFTs of NFT Virtual Pills and Capsules

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Keith Ablow, the psychiatrist and New York Times bestselling author whose art has been collected by billionaire collectors like Steve Cohen, as well as PR titan Ronn Torossian and Guggenheim Capital founder Todd Morley, is auctioning a series of NFTs called RxNFT (https://opensea.io/collection/rxnft) that are prescriptions for NFT tablets and capsules to cure virtual patients of virtual illnesses. Ablow's intention is to make people think about how much of our society, our bodies and our minds are now being overtaken by technology.

One of Dr. Keith Ablow's RxNFT prescriptions entitled "Sex Robot" advises the patient named "User Name" to take a capsule labeled "NFT Viagra" prior to "sex with a robot or avatar."

Another of Dr. Ablow's RxNFT prescriptions entitled "Call My Avatar" advises the patient named "Just Make it Up" to "Take two of these and call my avatar in the morning."

"Mankind finds itself at a razor sharp moment, bleeding our physical selves and true psychological selves into the virtual world," Dr. Ablow said. "RxNFT is the first time that virtual medicines have been 'prescribed' to virtual patients via virtual images encoded on the blockchain."

Dr. Ablow said he was inspired by MC Escher's "Drawing Hands," in which one pencil drawing of a hand is depicted drawing another pencil drawing of a hand. The iconic work of art, like Ablow's, also addresses the edge of fantasy versus reality.

"Where is the soul encoded in the new virtual world?" Dr. Ablow mused. "Where is the heart of medicine encoded? What parts of healing can happen via portals and what parts of healing are immeasurably human, mystical and intrinsically bodily?"

Dr. Ablow's art (www.keithablowart.com) has not only been widely collected, but widely covered by the media. "Psychiatrist Keith Ablow is Turning Prescription Writing Into an Art," wrote the Boston Globe. "Dr. Keith Ablow has launched an art career—prescriptions helping people see the truth," wrote the New York Post. According to DuJour magazine, "Keith Ablow has transformed his prescription pad into a canvas."

In addition to being a New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Keith Ablow is the founder of the life coaching platform www.Pain-2-Power.com and has appeared over 1,000 times on on the Today Show, Good Morning America, Oprah, Inside Edition, CBS This Morning, Newsmax, Fox News, CNN and a host of other national programs and networks. He was the host and executive producer of The Dr. Keith Ablow Show and is the co-founder of Help22, a charity that seeks to reduce the rate of suicide among the nation's veterans. He previously raised over $1.25M through The Gentleman's Partnership to provide initial funding from men to launch the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, dedicated to helping women in crisis.

Dr. Ablow has provided psychotherapy, life coaching and counseling to clients including U.S. Cabinet members, governors, U.S. Senators, professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, and world famous artists.

