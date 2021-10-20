August Leadership Expands its Scope- Leadership and Diversity Consulting

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August Leadership, the Global Home of Executive Search, has expanded its scope by adding Diversity and Leadership Consulting to its portfolio.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Search and Consulting Practice provides clients with a holistic approach to this space in addition to our direct support to Boards, CEOs and CHROs with the overall understanding of their business in relation to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Our Leadership Consulting Practice helps clients navigate the future business landscape, by working closely with C-Suite leadership teams offering crafted consulting solutions. The program offers integrative onboarding for senior executives, organization design, training on inclusive leadership and fostering a collaborative culture.

Leading these practices, is Umran Beba. Umran is an accomplished C-suite executive, board director, diversity and inclusion advisor, mentor and sought-after speaker on topics like diversity, equity and inclusion, people and culture.

Named as one of the Top 10 Influential Women in Diversity in 2020, Umran brings with her a wealth of experience as a senior global business executive. In her 25 years at PepsiCo, Umran grew to take on several global leadership roles to becoming the Asia Paciﬁc President. Previously, as the Chief HR Ofﬁcer AMENA and Global HR Operations and Systems and later as Chief Diversity Ofﬁcer at PepsiCo she managed several transformation projects as well as executive recruitment, talent pipeline building, culture shaping, mentoring, coaching, diversity and inclusion agenda setting and execution and human capital management initiatives.

"My passion for talent, diversity and inclusion met with August Leadership's values a year ago. It is about finding the best and diverse talent, supporting organizations to have a winning culture with purpose. With this vision, I have developed my services at August Leadership beyond executive search. Executive search is our core business and now we have leadership consulting and diversity advisory services as well as a dedicated diversity, equity and inclusion practice," says Umran Beba.

Joining November 1st is Nicole Kamaleson. Nicole has extensive experience leading senior executive searches at the Board, CEO, C-suite, Vice President, and regional and country director levels internationally. She has advised on C-suite talent transitions, diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI), board/governance, human capital, and organizational development. She has expertise in sustainability, ESG, social finance, philanthropy, impact investing, international NGOs, think tanks/research, human rights, and the environment. Her work has spanned the globe in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

"By teaming up with two of the top diversity leaders globally, Umran Beba and Nicole Kamaleson, August Leadership is set on its DEI agenda to support clients with outstanding diverse talent as well as leadership consulting from Board to C-Suite Level," Asad Haider, CEO and Founder.

August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. August Leadership has built an enviable track record of delivering outstanding quality and genuine diversity to solve its clients' biggest talent leadership challenges.

