2021 China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, 2021China-Central and North America International Trade Digital Expo hosted by CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly organized by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company opened online on the "CCPIT cloud exhibition platform".

With Chinese enterprises as the main body and the needs of buyers in Central and North America countries as the core, this exhibition has used the digital exhibition platform to provide enterprises with online negotiation opportunities and accurate matching services. It has attracted nearly 1000 Chinese enterprises to participate in the exhibition. The exhibits cover textiles and clothing, products from major cotton producing areas in China, medical devices Hardware and building materials, gifts, office supplies, home appliances and furniture, consumer electronics and other fields. The exhibition also set up 14 exhibition areas, among which the "Chinese brand" exhibition area highlights Chinese brand enterprises, products and services, and establishes a good image of Chinese brand; The "service trade" exhibition area selects service trade enterprises, strives to promote the "Chinese service" to go global and deeply integrate into the global industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain.

At present, the digital mode combining online and offline is becoming the new normal of the exhibition industry. China Council for the Promotion of International Trade(CCPIT) actively plans to continue to help Chinese enterprises "maintain orders" and "stabilize foreign trade" based on its accumulated experience in digital exhibitions, make full use of the advantages of the CCPIT cloud exhibition platform, and focus on China's development achievements, China's economic and trade cooperation with Central and North America, China's achievements in epidemic prevention and control, as well as national business environment guidelines, interpretation of free trade agreements Global economic and trade friction index and other service information. During the exhibition, six industry matchmaking meetings will be held, with themes including textile and clothing and cotton products in major cotton producing areas in China, Consumer electronics, Building materials household, Medical supplies, mechanical equipment, Automobile and accessories,so as to help Chinese enterprises further communicate online with politicians and businessmen in Central and North America.

The exhibition period of 10 days and will close on October 29, 2021.

