The luxury Southern California resort captures the spirit of the holiday season with curated, personalized, and virtual experiences from Thanksgiving through the New Year

Terranea Resort Celebrates Annual Seaside Traditions Throughout The Holiday Season The luxury Southern California resort captures the spirit of the holiday season with curated, personalized, and virtual experiences from Thanksgiving through the New Year

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terranea Resort invites guests to celebrate with its annual seaside Traditions, featuring festive offerings beginning with Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year's Day. Experiences include signature events, family holiday activities, gourmet meals, immersive wellness, virtual experiences, gift options, and more. These exclusive seasonal specialties are designed to create an effortless and luxurious oceanside retreat, with 102 acres of Southern California sunshine, sparkling waves, and ocean breezes.

Terranea Resort Holiday Traditions

A sampling of the memorable Traditions experiences is included below. For a complete listing of 2021 events, pricing, package details, and reservations, please visit the website or call 866.261.5873.

Room Packages:

Ongoing | Terranea Traditions - Celebrate the magic of the holiday spirit at Terranea this season with an overnight coastal getaway along the Palos Verdes Peninsula . Guests may enjoy complimentary daily parking, resort fee and $100 resort credit as they explore and immerse themselves in a variety of seasonal activities and adventure offerings, while connecting with nature at Los Angeles' hidden gem. October 1, 2021 – January 12, 2022 | Promo code: TRADITIONS

Ongoing | Stay and Give - Terranea invites guests to participate in a variety of giveback initiatives and experiences during their Southern California coastal escape. Guests are encouraged to make a donation upon booking their stay at Terranea in support of Midnight Mission throughout November and Toys for Tots throughout December.

November 26-29 | Black Friday/Cyber Monday Travel Deal - No need to worry about waiting in lines or refreshing their shopping cart. Guests may save on a future overnight stay at Terranea Resort, with the lowest rates available. Restrictions may apply. Promo code: CYBERMONDAY.

Holiday Dining:

Ongoing | Holiday Dining – Enjoy festive feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's with bountiful menu selections and al fresco experiences at one of the resort's dining establishments. Guests can enjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at California coast; touchdown-worthy bites at the Lobby Bar and Terrace; festive treats to satisfy any sweet tooth at – Enjoy festive feasts in honor of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's with bountiful menu selections and al fresco experiences at one of the resort's dining establishments. Guests can enjoy holiday classics set with an elegant backdrop of scenic views at mar'sel ; holiday favorites served family style and traditional served buffets at catalina kitchen ; Asian-inspired specialties at bashi ; cozy and casual meals at Nelson's with panoramic views of thecoast; touchdown-worthy bites at the Lobby Bar and Terrace; festive treats to satisfy any sweet tooth at sea beans ; and in-room dining to indulge on their private terrace or patio.

November 25 | Champagne Brunch Served Buffet - Celebrate with friends and family with a served buffet brunch and live entertainment. Gobble up culinary delights with festive carving stations, fruit and salad bar, charcuterie, dessert bar and more. Champagne is included to give a toast of thanks. Seating times from 10:00am – 2:00pm , for more information, please visit the Celebrate with friends and family with a served buffet brunch and live entertainment. Gobble up culinary delights with festive carving stations, fruit and salad bar, charcuterie, dessert bar and more. Champagne is included to give a toast of thanks. Seating times from, for more information, please visit the website

Gourmet Meals To Go - Enjoy a complete vegan or traditional - Enjoy a complete vegan or traditional holiday feast , prepared by Terranea's chefs with a fresh approach and an emphasis on seasonal and local ingredients. Order in advance by for curb-side pickup to entertain at home or in the comfort of your casita, bungalow, or villa.

Holiday Experiences:

November 26 | Black Friday Shopping - Get your holiday shopping done early with Black Friday promotions at marea, pointe discovery, The Spa Boutique, The Links, and special stay packages. The perfect opportunity to check off everyone on your gift list – including yourself.

November 25 | Turkey Day Hike - Embrace the changing of the seasons and the magical spirit of the holidays and take in the wonders of the natural landscape with a Turkey Day Hike. Work up an appetite by joining a Terranea naturalist for a picturesque guided hike around the 102-acre resort on Thanksgiving Day. 10:00am – 11:30am | $50 per person| Advanced reservations required.

December 1 - 24 | Gingerbread Decorating Kits - Decorate your own edible gingerbread house with frosting, candies, and delight this holiday season. Includes frosting, candies and all materials to decorate. A perfect family holiday activity for all ages to enjoy.

December 1 - 24 | Postcards to the North Pole - Time to make a list, check it twice and send it off to Santa. Guests of all ages are invited to fill out personalized postcards shipped directly to Santa's Workshop in the North Pole. There's a good chance your letters will get a response of warm tidings from St. Nick himself.

December 21 | Winter Solstice Hike - Celebrate the season with an energy boosting guided nature hike along Terranea's native plants trails. This active holiday offering will include a visit to the Pointe Vicente Interpretive Center. Advanced reservations required. 2:00pm – 4:00pm | $50 per person | Advanced reservations required.

December 24 | 'Twas the Night Before Christmas - Not a creature will be stirring as guests gather by the fire to listen to a special rendition of "'Twas the Night before Christmas" in Terranea's Lobby Living Room for all of those young at heart. Join the fun on Christmas Eve to set the scene for the perfect holiday experience.

December | Elf on the Shelf - Each day in December, guests may partake in a festive search for Terra, the Elf on the Shelf. A new holiday jingle is shared each day at pointe discovery that hints to Terra's location. Perfect for the whole family to participate in the fun.

Ongoing | Virtual Experiences – Guests may enjoy fireside holiday stories read by a Terranea Elf and good tidings with a Peace and Tranquility resort channel showcasing the crashing waves and natural sounds of the Palos Verdes Peninsula . Virtual experiences are complimentary and available both in-room and accessible online.

Wellness:

Ongoing | Spa Rejuvenation Package: Find time for wellness and an invigorating experience that will promote strength, relaxation, and an overall sense of well-being. Enjoy overnight accommodations, two customized 60-minute massage treatments, and daily breakfast for two. Promo code: SPA

Ongoing | Spa Treatments - Guests may choose to Guests may choose to indulge with a 60-minute Skin Specifics Facial or a specialty 60-minute massage treatment. Massage options include CBD, Relaxing Classical, Therapeutics, Tranquility, Ocean's Renewal, Revitalizing Marine, Mommy-To-Be, and Crystal Reflections.

Gift Experiences:

Ongoing | DIY Holiday Activities - Kids Club Family Gratitude Boxes serve as the perfect gift to entertain friends and family with arts and crafts, games, gratitude conversation cards, and more. Additional DIY activity kits include Gingerbread Houses, Mandala Painting, Stargazing and S'mores, perfect for enjoying around one of the resort's 228 fireplaces and fire pits. Available for purchase in pointe discovery.

Ongoing | Digital Gift Guide – Guests may give the ultimate gift with a Guests may give the ultimate gift with a digital getaway certificate for a stay in an Ocean View Guestroom or Ocean View Suite at Terranea. Once purchased, the certificate may be redeemed for a stay within the next 365 days and includes resort fees and taxes. Based on availability, restrictions may apply. Traditional gift cards are also available and can be used resort-wide for dining, golf, spa, activities, stays and more – perfect for stocking stuffers or to be shipped to the gift recipient.

About Terranea Resort

Located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea is the premier oceanfront resort in Southern California with 102 acres of unparalleled Pacific Ocean views. Terranea opened in 2009 and proudly celebrates more than 10 years of service and memorable guest experiences in this scenic Southern California enclave. The resort also offers world-class accommodations that range from hotel suites to bungalows, oceanfront casitas, and luxurious villas. Amenities include The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; award-winning 50,000 sq. ft. oceanfront spa, fitness, and wellness center; four swimming pools and a 140-foot waterslide; marea luxury boutique; 135,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; and nine dining venues showcasing its farm-to-Terranea culinary philosophy utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. Terranea's bountiful land boasts herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves, bee hives, farm-fresh eggs, a Sea Salt Conservatory, and more. In addition, the resort's team of expert Adventure Concierge members help guests discover and explore Terranea's rich terrain that includes miles of scenic coastal trails, a secluded beach cove, and ocean environments. Fun, enriching programs and activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, and paddle boarding also abound. Terranea Resort is owned by a joint venture comprised of Lowe and JC Resorts, managed by CoralTree Hospitality Group, and is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. Since its opening, Terranea Resort has been named one of Travel + Leisure's "500 Best Hotels in the World" and earned a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's "Readers' Choice Awards" and "Gold List." The resort also received the "Best of Award of Excellence" from Wine Spectator and has been recognized numerous times on U.S. News & World Report's "Best U.S. Hotels" list. Terranea is designated a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company by Great Place to Work. To learn more about Terranea's enhanced standards of care Promise, please visit www.terranea.com/promise . For additional information about Terranea Resort, visit www.terranea.com , call 866.261.5873, or follow Terranea on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terranea Resort