ProActive Solutions Celebrates 25 Years by Giving Back

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProActive Solutions, one of the leading IT solutions providers in Kansas City celebrated their 25 years in business by giving $2500 to five charitable organizations.

Looking back on their founding as a start-up and certified woman-owned business to their growth as one of the top 5 women-owned businesses in Kansas City they decided to give back to the community that has helped nurture their growth.

The five organizations to receive the donations were chosen from a pool of 15 organizations that offer both vital and vibrant services to the community. After a voting period and tally of votes the winners emerged. During the check presentation ceremony, Kimberly Fry, Director of Marketing and Events at ProActive Solutions said, "ProActive Solutions is proud to be a company that cares about the community where it has its roots. Many of our employees live and work close to our headquarters in Mission, Kansas and they power our passion to design solutions for our customers."

More about the individual organizations:

Imagine That KC

Imagine That KC is a crossroads art studio, which caters to creative individuals with developmental disabilities. The organization provides creative individuals with the tools and materials to define themselves as artists. The artists are supported by teams of other artists, which help integrate the studio into the art community at a local, national and international level.

A Cure for Charlie

A Cure for Charlie was started here at ProActive by our very own Director of Marketing and Events when her son Charlie was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease called SLC6A1. This is the local chapter of a national organization SLC6A1 Connect, which has the sole purpose of raising awareness and fundraising to advance scientific research that will ultimately result in a cure.

Operation Breakthrough

Operation Breakthrough provides a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education.

Alzheimer's Association Heart of America Chapter

The Alzheimer's Association Heart of America Chapter is the premier source of information and support for the 50,000 individuals and 200,000 family members and care partners living with dementia in our service area. The organization funds advancements in research to prevent, treat and ultimately conquer this disease and, with volunteers, raise awareness of, and advocate for, the needs and rights of people with dementia.

Special Olympics, Kansas

Special Olympics is a global organization that serve athletes with intellectual disabilities, working with hundreds of thousands of volunteers and coaches each year. Since the establishment of Special Olympics in 1968, the number of people with and without intellectual disabilities who are involved with the organization has been growing, but the unmet need to reach more people with intellectual disabilities is staggering.

About ProActive Solutions

ProActive is more than a name. We saw the potential of technology in the early days of the Web and we remain curious about emerging technologies and trends. At ProActive Solutions we offer a range of IT services, including managed services, asset management, IT architectural design and consulting, staff augmentation, data center transformation and infrastructure capabilities. Our business methods are based on four pillars: Responsibility, Intelligence, Relationships and Excellence. For more about how we design IT solutions for our customers, visit https://www.proactivesolutions.com/

