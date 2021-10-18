Von Dutch Teams Up with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist, Young Thug, for Custom Streetwear Collection The American rapper collaborates with the iconic clothing label on a high-end, pink-themed line of unisex apparel and accessories

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hollywood heritage brand, Von Dutch, is proud to announce its first-ever apparel collection with GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Young Thug, one of the most influential musical figures of his generation.

Von Dutch and Young Thug challenged the typical parameters of streetwear to present this off-beat collection.

Fresh off the heels of his highly anticipated Punk album which debuted last week, Young Thug sits at the center of pop culture and has always pushed the boundaries as to what rappers are meant to do today. Von Dutch resonates with bold, non-traditional creators who are leading the pack, and Young Thug is the embodiment of that. The elevated collection is set to hit specialty streetwear shops, select retailers, and vondutch.com at the end of October.

A synergistic effort between Von Dutch and Young Thug, the details, materials, and fabrics of the collection were thoughtfully curated from the beginning design stages to final production. The power duo designed a pink-themed line of reimagined streetwear staples, which includes unisex hoodie and jogger sets in two design patterns, short sleeve and long sleeve tees, outerwear puffer jackets, and a variety of custom accessories including bowling bags, trucker hats, and footwear. Each of the brand's highly recognizable logos are married together as a monogram and heavily incorporated into the apparel throughout the line.

"Ultimately, this is a tasteful but eye-grabbing mix of minimalist streetwear staples that best represents Young Thug's authenticity," said Ed Goldman, General Manager of Von Dutch US. "As a maestro, he has a point of view all his own when it comes to his music and fashion. Collectively, Von Dutch and Young Thug pushed the envelope and challenged the typical parameters of streetwear to present this off-beat collection."

"This is the start of something much bigger than you know," said Young Thug.

To support the launch of the new collection, Von Dutch and Young Thug will be showcasing their collection in pop-up stores in cities across the US, including Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and Los Angeles, as well as releasing a series of NFTs produced by Thug's father Big Jeff of YSL Loaded, Rough Diamond International, Devinci, and JW Capital & Holdings. The Von Dutch x Young Thug Collection line is available for purchase exclusively at specialty streetwear shops, select retailers, and vondutch.com.

About Von Dutch

Von Dutch is a fashion brand that was created in the early 2000's led by famed French designer, Christian Audigier. The iconic Hollywood brand has been a staple on the pop culture and music scene for over 15 years. Since the launch, Von Dutch exploded into the fashion world and became one of the most desired and recognizable brands of its time. Von Dutch continues to be one of the most influential brands that has stood the test of time. For more information, visit vondutch.com.

