Wisdom Gaming and Mall of America Announce First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Create Midwest Esports Hub

Wisdom Gaming , a leader in esports production focused on building global communities across the gaming ecosystem, today announces a long-term strategic partnership with Mall of America, which includes plans to debut a first-of-its-kind, 18,000 square foot broadcast studio and esports venue. The new broadcast studio, scheduled to open in early 2022, will offer advanced production capabilities for Wisdom's current and future white label production partners as well as the company's owned and operated properties. The split level, experiential esports venue will feature a gaming lounge with food and beverage, seating for a live studio audience, and a retail shop. Located on level four of Mall of America, Wisdom's new broadcast and esports venue will provide brand and media partners a unique platform to engage with esports communities through offering individual naming rights, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities.

The partnership was born out of a shared goal of making the Twin Cities a true hub for the multi-billion-dollar esports and gaming industry. In setting up its headquarters at Mall of America, which attracts over 40 million visitors annually, Wisdom can accelerate its brand efforts for a post-pandemic world with live and virtual events that scale from intimate watch parties to large-scale marquee events in the TCF Rotunda. Mall of America will also serve as the home base for Wisdom's owned and operated brands and associated content, including the Minnesota Varsity League, which focuses on growing high school esports within the state, and Torrent, Wisdom's esports organization with multiple professional esports teams.

"Wisdom's mission and expertise has been rooted in creating global esports communities and avid fandoms, making us a trusted full-service solution for the industry's largest publishers, including Riot Games," said Nicole DuCane, VP of Sales, Partnerships, Wisdom Gaming. "By partnering with Mall of America, we are expanding our commitment to building fan affinity and providing an incredible opportunity for brands to authentically engage with esports and gaming audiences."

By 2024, global games and the live-streaming audience is expected to reach more than 923 million, with esports enthusiasts making up one-third of this audience, as reported by Newzoo.

"Tapping into the esports landscape has been something we've had on our radar for a long time, however, we wanted to ensure that we were approaching this audience in a holistic way," said Jill Renslow, EVP of Business Development, Mall of America. "We are thrilled to partner with Wisdom Gaming, leveraging their expertise in the space to establish Mall of America as the premiere esports destination hub for guests, and global esports fans alike."

Wisdom Gaming is a leader in esports production, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming. The company boasts a growing portfolio of esports organizations, including Torrent and the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), that span professional, amateur, and scholastic levels of competition. Wisdom is also home to owned and operated brands such as Giant Slayer, HeroesHearth, and Gold Rush. Founded in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN where it maintains an office and broadcast studio. For more information about Wisdom Gaming, visit Wisdom.gg or follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn .

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, the nation's largest indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to the MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

