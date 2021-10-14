NINJIO Now Available on VIZIO WatchFree+, VIZIO's Free Streaming Service on SmartCast

NINJIO provides millions of users with 24/7 access to cutting edge cybersecurity awareness training for anyone

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, an award-winning cybersecurity awareness training company, announced today that the NINJIO channel is now streaming on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast TVs .

View IT Security Awareness through a different lens. Instead of lecturing, entertain and educate your users through storytelling. (PRNewsfoto/NINJIO)

The partnership offers SmartCast users round-the-clock access to cybersecurity awareness training to keep the whole family safe from hackers, scammers, and others who want to do harm via internet-connected devices. NINJIO's mission is to empower individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats; they deliver on this promise with engaging, Hollywood-inspired micro-learning episodes that teach people how not to get hacked.

Now the VIZIO WatchFree+ platform offers more than 50 of NINJIO's 3 to 4-minute cybersecurity episodes—each based on everyday, consumer cybersecurity topics including phishing, malware, email scams, online identity theft, and other social engineering threats. The Anime style episodes offer cutting-edge entertainment while teaching vital techniques for staying safe online.

"The opportunity to bring our NINJIO cybersecurity awareness program to VIZIO SmartCast and into so many homes truly moves the needle on our mission to help everyone spot and avoid cyber threats," said NINJIO CEO and Founder, Zack Schuler. "We heard and are proud to answer the White House's call for 'business leaders to help protect the American public and our economy' to create a safer nation for us all."

"NINJIO's innovative approach to cybersecurity awareness both entertains and educates consumers," said Madhu Somasundaram, Director of Content Management for VIZIO. "We are proud to provide our VIZIO SmartCast viewers with free access to unique animated programming suited for audiences of all ages that can help them protect themselves against today's biggest cyber threats."

The latest WatchFree+ programming is now available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus .

About NINJIO

NINJIO is a global cybersecurity awareness training and simulated phishing services company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyber threats. The company creates 3 to 4-minute Hollywood-style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees, and families how not to get hacked.

NINJIO has created a special offer for VIZIO customers who need security awareness training for their businesses. Please visit NINJIO.com/VIZIO for more information.

