Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Results

TROY, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2021 on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET.

To participate, call (844) 412-1003 within the U.S. or (216) 562-0450 from outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference conference ID: 2362339 when registering. Investors can also listen to the conference call in real time or access a recording of the call after the event by visiting the Investors page on meritor.com .

A replay of the call will be available starting at noon ET on Nov. 17 until noon ET on Nov. 24 by calling (855) 859-2056 from within the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. Please refer to replay conference ID: 2362339. To access the listen-only audio webcast, visit meritor.com and select the webcast link from the investors page.

The company's fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2021 will be released prior to the conference call and webcast on Nov. 17. The release will be distributed through PR Newswire and posted on meritor.com .

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking , aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck , trailer , off-highway, defense , specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries . Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR.

