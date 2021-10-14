Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2021:

Total revenue was $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $70.5 million for the same quarter last year and $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, as compared to net income of $3.4 million, or a $0.07 income per share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $34.8 million, or a $0.75 loss per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($29.7) million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $22.1 million for the same quarter last year and ($5.5) million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, Mammoth recognized expense of $32.6 million related to its settlement with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Excluding this non-recurring expense, adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased with the positive trajectory throughout our business segments during the third quarter compared to the second quarter, which led to higher revenue and an improved bottom line. We are also encouraged by the positive trends in our infrastructure business in the third quarter, including increased storm work relative to the second quarter, a new fiber maintenance and installation contract and increased bidding activity, as well as internal personnel changes that are gaining traction in this segment. Funding for projects in the infrastructure space remains strong with the added opportunity of a new federal infrastructure bill, which we are optimistic will be passed in the near future. While this is a sector impacted by near-term seasonality, we remain focused on improving results as we continue migrating the Company further into the infrastructure space to enhance long-term growth and sustainability.

"In our oilfield businesses, improved commodities pricing continues to contribute to positive industry movement and increased equipment utilization as we ramped up a second hydraulic fracturing fleet during the quarter. In our sand business, we continue to see increased market activity."

Straehla continued, "Lastly, as documented in several recent press releases, we are continuing to pursue numerous avenues in our efforts to collect our receivable from PREPA for work performed by our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC in Puerto Rico. We believe that published documentation to date continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $23.5 million, or approximately 41% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $43.6 million for the same quarter last year and $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue, as well as management and crew turnover.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $22.7 million on 688 stages for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $15.8 million on 449 stages for the same quarter last year and $17.4 million on 520 stages for the second quarter of 2021. On average, 1.2 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter, compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter last year and during the second quarter of 2021.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.0 million for the same quarter last year and $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $16.58 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 68,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $15.59 per ton during the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 255,000 tons of sand at an average price of $15.80 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter last year and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter last year and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019, its coil tubing and full-service transportation operations beginning in July 2020 and its crude oil hauling operations beginning in July 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.2 million for the same quarter last year and $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $ 3,353



$ 3,449



$ 3,333



$ 11,379



$ 11,138

Professional services 4,571



5,651



5,806



13,783



15,335

Other(a) 2,252



2,163



2,464



7,058



6,572

Total cash SG&A expense 10,176



11,263



11,603



32,220



33,045

Non-cash expenses:

















Bad debt provision(b) 31,449



626



76



41,650



2,306

Stock based compensation 241



291



304



827



1,326

Total non-cash SG&A expense 31,690



917



380



42,477



3,632

Total SG&A expense $ 41,866



$ 12,180



$ 11,983



$ 74,697



$ 36,677







a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs. b. The bad debt provision for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $31.2 million and $41.2 million, respectively, for settlement of our accounts with Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 73% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 17% for the same quarter last year and 25% for the second quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $8.0 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $77.0 million and $43.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $51.2 million.

On November 3, 2021, Mammoth entered into a third amendment to its revolving credit facility, providing, among other things, for a limited waiver and suspension of the leverage ratio and fixed charges coverage ratio covenants for the quarters ending September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and permanently reducing the maximum revolving advance amount under its revolving credit facility from $130 million to $120 million. As of November 3, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $6.5 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $76.1 million and $24.1 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit, the $10 million reduction in the borrowing base and the requirement to maintain a $10 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity during the limited waiver period, which will end on May 15, 2022, but may terminate earlier upon the occurrence of certain events.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Infrastructure services(a) $ 181



$ 178



$ 104



$ 474



$ 221

Well completion services(b) 2,392



698



388



3,192



3,752

Natural sand proppant services(c) 16



194



5



429



1,069

Drilling services(d) 4



132



1



42



199

Other(e) 172



323



63



337



708

Total capital expenditures $ 2,765



$ 1,525



$ 561



$ 4,474



$ 5,949







a. Capital expenditures primarily for tooling and other equipment for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water transfer equipment for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. e. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions; whether a federal infrastructure bill is implemented and the terms thereof; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlements with Gulfport Energy Corporation and MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations ; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to regain compliance with certain financial covenants and comply with other terms and conditions under our recently amended revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,953



$ 14,822

Short-term investment

1,760



1,750

Accounts receivable, net

402,035



393,112

Receivables from related parties, net

238



28,461

Inventories

9,438



12,020

Prepaid expenses

3,859



13,825

Other current assets

754



758

Total current assets

426,037



464,748











Property, plant and equipment, net

194,478



251,262

Sand reserves

64,806



65,876

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,766



20,179

Intangible assets, net - customer relationships

277



408

Intangible assets, net - trade names

3,194



4,366

Goodwill

12,608



12,608

Deferred income tax asset

8,094



—

Other non-current assets

4,247



5,115

Total assets

$ 728,507



$ 824,562

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 43,628



$ 40,316

Payables to related parties

5



3

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

54,724



44,408

Current operating lease liability

6,996



8,618

Current portion of long-term debt

1,449



1,165

Income taxes payable

39,283



34,088

Total current liabilities

146,085



128,598











Long-term debt, net of current portion

79,195



81,338

Deferred income tax liabilities

687



24,741

Long-term operating lease liability

7,591



11,377

Asset retirement obligation

3,682



4,746

Other liabilities

15,003



10,435

Total liabilities

252,243



261,235











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,684,065 and 45,769,283 issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

467



458

Additional paid in capital

537,980



537,039

Retained earnings

(59,236)



28,895

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,947)



(3,065)

Total equity

476,264



563,327

Total liabilities and equity

$ 728,507



$ 824,562



MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 52,417



$ 55,279



$ 40,867



$ 135,975



$ 169,002

Services revenue - related parties 601



8,565



90



15,678



35,228

Product revenue 4,467



4,815



6,483



17,932



18,171

Product revenue - related parties —



1,875



—



2,145



5,625

Total revenue 57,485



70,534



47,440



171,730



228,026





















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $35,857, $20,424, $17,861, $53,448 and $65,728, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020) 43,538



41,445



43,103



128,703



154,397

Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020) 181



131



107



397



329

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $4,667, $2,689, $2,384, $7,051 and $7,344, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020) 9,865



4,353



7,165



22,939



21,862

Selling, general and administrative 41,866



11,979



11,791



74,312



36,063

Selling, general and administrative - related parties —



201



192



385



614

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 19,148



23,132



20,265



60,559



73,130

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



—



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets 547



—



—



547



12,897

Total cost and expenses 115,145



81,241



82,623



287,842



354,265

Operating loss (57,660)



(10,707)



(35,183)



(116,112)



(126,239)





















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense, net (1,484)



(1,098)



(1,169)



(3,878)



(4,207)

Other income (expense), net 11,056



7,943



(14,998)



6,004



23,489

Other income (expense), net - related parties —



1,099



—



(515)



2,232

Total other income (expense) 9,572



7,944



(16,167)



1,611



21,514

Loss before income taxes (48,088)



(2,763)



(51,350)



(114,501)



(104,725)

Benefit for income taxes (7,187)



(6,193)



(16,560)



(26,370)



(8,979)

Net (loss) income $ (40,901)



$ 3,430



$ (34,790)



$ (88,131)



$ (95,746)





















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($69), ($95), $63, $36 and $116, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (289)



324



239



118



(422)

Comprehensive (loss) income $ (41,190)



$ 3,754



$ (34,551)



$ (88,013)



$ (96,168)





















Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.88)



$ 0.07



$ (0.75)



$ (1.90)



$ (2.10)

Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.88)



$ 0.07



$ (0.75)



$ (1.90)



$ (2.10)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 46,683



45,764



46,402



46,342



45,603

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 46,683



46,571



46,402



46,342



45,603



MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (88,131)



$ (95,746)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 950



1,598

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 60,559



73,130

Amortization of coil tubing strings —



359

Amortization of debt origination costs 469



703

Bad debt expense 41,650



2,306

Gain on disposal of property and equipment (4,632)



(927)

Impairment of goodwill —



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets 547



12,897

Deferred income taxes (32,183)



(7,334)

Other 502



581

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (50,666)



(11,707)

Receivables from related parties 28,224



(31,152)

Inventories 2,582



3,827

Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,947



8,803

Accounts payable 2,597



(5,211)

Payables to related parties 2



(508)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,627



(3,166)

Income taxes payable 5,192



(1,644)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (15,764)



1,782









Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (4,474)



(5,873)

Purchases of property and equipment from related parties —



(76)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 9,581



4,859

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,107



(1,090)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 31,700



30,800

Repayments of long-term debt (33,571)



(21,000)

Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction 9,473



—

Payments on sale leaseback transaction (2,106)



—

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (1,716)



(1,423)

Debt issuance costs —



(1,000)

Net cash provided by financing activities 3,780



7,377

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 8



(57)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,869)



8,012

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,822



5,872

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,953



$ 13,884









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 3,236



$ 3,637

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 978



$ 13

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 2,028



$ 2,032



MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion(a) Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 23,489

$ 22,702

$ 4,439

$ 1,184

$ 5,671

$ —

$ 57,485

Intersegment revenues —

30

3,980

23

482

(4,515)

—

Total revenue 23,489

22,732

8,419

1,207

6,153

(4,515)

57,485

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,541

18,125

9,368

1,566

4,917

—

54,517

Intersegment cost of revenues 54

3,204

—

—

324

(4,515)

(933)

Total cost of revenue 20,595

21,329

9,368

1,566

5,241

(4,515)

53,584

Selling, general and administrative 4,586

34,606

1,068

288

1,318

—

41,866

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,933

6,538

2,533

1,942

3,202

—

19,148

Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

—

—

547

—

547

Operating loss (6,625)

(39,741)

(4,550)

(2,589)

(4,155)

—

(57,660)

Interest expense, net 971

215

107

56

135

—

1,484

Other (income) expense, net (9,256)

755

(46)

(66)

(2,443)

—

(11,056)

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,660

$ (40,711)

$ (4,611)

$ (2,579)

$ (1,847)

$ —

$ (48,088)



Three months ended September 30, 2020 Infrastructure Well

Completion(a) Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 43,582

$ 15,738

$ 6,031

$ 1,193

$ 3,990

$ —

$ 70,534

Intersegment revenues —

27

—

11

687

(725)

—

Total revenue 43,582

15,765

6,031

1,204

4,677

(725)

70,534

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 28,883

6,510

4,154

1,955

4,427

—

45,929

Intersegment cost of revenues 162

449

—

—

114

(725)

—

Total cost of revenue 29,045

6,959

4,154

1,955

4,541

(725)

45,929

Selling, general and administrative 7,227

1,721

1,056

382

1,794

—

12,180

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,294

7,189

2,700

2,294

3,655

—

23,132

Operating income (loss) 16

(104)

(1,879)

(3,427)

(5,313)

—

(10,707)

Interest expense, net 623

253

70

60

92

—

1,098

Other (income) expense, net (8,375)

(1,156)

1,792

20

(1,323)

—

(9,042)

Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,768

$ 799

$ (3,741)

$ (3,507)

$ (4,082)

$ —

$ (2,763)



Three months ended June 30, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion(a) Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 17,220

$ 17,337

$ 6,886

$ 1,130

$ 4,867

$ —

$ 47,440

Intersegment revenues —

36

—

17

682

(735)

—

Total revenue 17,220

17,373

6,886

1,147

5,549

(735)

47,440

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 19,881

16,396

7,400

1,568

5,130

—

50,375

Intersegment cost of revenues 50

666

—

—

19

(735)

—

Total cost of revenue 19,931

17,062

7,400

1,568

5,149

(735)

50,375

Selling, general and administrative 7,383

1,893

991

395

1,321

—

11,983

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 5,899

6,447

2,387

2,079

3,453

—

20,265

Operating loss (15,993)

(8,029)

(3,892)

(2,895)

(4,374)

—

(35,183)

Interest expense, net 656

219

90

58

146

—

1,169

Other expense (income), net 15,904

1

(53)

(127)

(727)

—

14,998

Loss before income taxes $ (32,553)

$ (8,249)

$ (3,929)

$ (2,826)

$ (3,793)

$ —

$ (51,350)



Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Infrastructure Well

Completion(a) Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 69,965

$ 62,939

$ 20,031

$ 3,234

$ 15,561

$ —

$ 171,730

Intersegment revenues —

120

3,980

54

1,804

(5,958)

—

Total revenue 69,965

63,059

24,011

3,288

17,365

(5,958)

171,730

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 66,864

42,339

22,631

4,739

15,466

—

152,039

Intersegment cost of revenues 165

5,449

—

—

344

(5,958)

—

Total cost of revenue 67,029

47,788

22,631

4,739

15,810

(5,958)

152,039

Selling, general and administrative 18,222

47,111

4,108

1,105

4,151

—

74,697

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 17,499

19,668

7,059

6,185

10,148

—

60,559

Impairment of other long-lived assets —

—

—

—

547

—

547

Operating loss (32,785)

(51,508)

(9,787)

(8,741)

(13,291)

—

(116,112)

Interest expense, net 2,287

688

291

177

435

—

3,878

Other (income) expense, net (2,663)

1,196

(892)

(201)

(2,929)

—

(5,489)

Loss before income taxes $ (32,409)

$ (53,392)

$ (9,186)

$ (8,717)

$ (10,797)

$ —

$ (114,501)



Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Infrastructure Well

Completion(a) Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 99,307

$ 74,549

$ 22,421

$ 7,166

$ 24,583

$ —

$ 228,026

Intersegment revenues —

1,080

95

16

2,046

(3,237)

—

Total revenue 99,307

75,629

22,516

7,182

26,629

(3,237)

228,026

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 80,780

40,454

21,845

9,592

23,917

—

176,588

Intersegment cost of revenues 197

1,410

—

151

1,479

(3,237)

—

Total cost of revenue 80,977

41,864

21,845

9,743

25,396

(3,237)

176,588

Selling, general and administrative 19,001

5,347

3,737

2,776

5,816

—

36,677

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 22,416

23,346

7,380

7,814

12,174

—

73,130

Impairment of goodwill —

53,406

—

—

1,567

—

54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets —

4,203

—

326

8,368

—

12,897

Operating loss (23,087)

(52,537)

(10,446)

(13,477)

(26,692)

—

(126,239)

Interest expense, net 2,091

857

217

450

592

—

4,207

Other (income) expense, net (24,082)

(2,444)

1,753

(251)

(697)

—

(25,721)

Loss before income taxes $ (1,096)

$ (50,950)

$ (12,416)

$ (13,676)

$ (26,587)

$ —

$ (104,725)







a. Mammoth changed the name of its pressure pumping segment to the well completion segment during the fourth quarter of 2020.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net (loss) income $ (40,901)



$ 3,430



$ (34,790)



$ (88,131)



$ (95,746)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 19,148



23,132



20,265



60,559



73,130

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



—



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets 547



—



—



547



12,897

Public offering costs 13



—



77



91



—

Stock based compensation 252



353



354



950



1,598

Interest expense, net 1,484



1,098



1,169



3,878



4,207

Other (income) expense, net (11,056)



(9,042)



14,998



(5,489)



(25,721)

Benefit for income taxes (7,187)



(6,193)



(16,560)



(26,370)



(8,979)

Interest on trade accounts receivable 7,963



9,285



9,017



25,138



26,052

Adjusted EBITDA $ (29,737)



$ 22,063



$ (5,470)



$ (28,827)



$ 42,411



Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net (loss) income $ (2,288)



$ 6,123



$ (23,715)



$ (29,946)



$ (6,182)

Depreciation and amortization expense 4,933



7,294



5,899



17,499



22,416

Public offering costs (7)



—



43



37



—

Stock based compensation 96



139



158



388



424

Interest expense 971



623



656



2,287



2,091

Other (income) expense, net (9,256)



(8,375)



15,904



(2,663)



(24,082)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 3,947



1,645



(8,838)



(2,463)



5,085

Interest on trade accounts receivable 9,290



8,170



9,017



26,980



23,796

Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,686



$ 15,619



$ (876)



$ 12,119



$ 23,548



Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net (loss) income $ (40,711)



$ 799



$ (8,249)



$ (53,391)



$ (50,951)

Depreciation and amortization expense 6,538



7,189



6,447



19,668



23,346

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



—



53,406

Impairment of other long-lived assets —



—



—



—



4,203

Public offering costs 19



—



12



31



—

Stock based compensation 95



76



75



253



458

Interest expense 215



253



219



688



857

Other expense (income), net 755



(1,156)



1



1,196



(2,444)

Interest on trade accounts receivable (1,327)



1,073



—



(1,841)



2,206

Adjusted EBITDA $ (34,416)



$ 8,234



$ (1,495)



$ (33,396)



$ 31,081



Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net loss $ (4,611)



$ (3,741)



$ (3,929)



$ (9,186)



$ (12,415)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 2,533



2,700



2,387



7,059



7,380

Public offering costs —



—



12



12



—

Stock based compensation 32



77



65



163



354

Interest expense 107



70



90



291



217

Other income (expense), net (46)



1,792



(53)



(892)



1,753

Interest on trade accounts receivable —



26



—



(1)



26

Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,985)



$ 924



$ (1,428)



$ (2,554)



$ (2,685)



Drilling Services



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss: 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net loss $ (2,579)



$ (3,508)



$ (2,826)



$ (8,717)



$ (13,676)

Depreciation expense 1,942



2,294



2,079



6,185



7,814

Impairment of other long-lived assets —



—



—



—



326

Acquisition related costs —



—



—



—



—

Public offering costs —



—



2



2



—

Stock based compensation 6



38



28



71



166

Interest expense 56



60



58



177



449.501

Other (income) expense, net (66)



20



(127)



(201)



(251)

Adjusted EBITDA $ (641)



$ (1,096)



$ (786)



$ (2,483)



$ (5,171)



Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss): 2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net income (loss) $ 9,288



$ 3,756



$ 3,929



$ 13,109



$ (12,522)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 3,202



3,655



3,453



10,148



12,174

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



—



1,567

Impairment of other long-lived assets 547



—



—



547



8,368

Public offering costs 1



—



8



9



—

Stock based compensation 23



23



28



75



196

Interest expense, net 135



92



146



435



592

Other (income) expense, net (2,443)



(1,323)



(727)



(2,929)



(697)

Benefit for income taxes (11,134)



(7,838)



(7,722)



(23,907)



(14,064)

Interest on trade accounts receivable —



16



—



—



25

Adjusted EBITDA $ (381)



$ (1,619)



$ (885)



$ (2,513)



$ (4,361)







a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation and remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Income per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) income per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net (loss) income, as reported $ (40,901)



$ 3,430



$ (34,790)



$ (88,131)



$ (95,746)

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



—



54,973

Impairment of other long-lived assets 547



—



—



547



12,897

Adjusted net (loss) income $ (40,354)



$ 3,430



$ (34,790)



$ (87,584)



$ (27,876)





















Basic (loss) income per share, as reported $ (0.88)



$ 0.07



$ (0.75)



$ (1.90)



$ (2.10)

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



—



1.21

Impairment of other long-lived assets 0.01



—



—



0.01



0.28

Adjusted basic (loss) income per share $ (0.87)



$ 0.07



$ (0.75)



$ (1.89)



$ (0.61)





















Diluted (loss) income per share, as reported $ (0.88)



$ 0.07



$ (0.75)



$ (1.90)



$ (2.10)

Impairment of goodwill —



—



—



—



1.21

Impairment of other long-lived assets 0.01



—



—



0.01



0.28

Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share $ (0.87)



$ 0.07



$ (0.75)



$ (1.89)



$ (0.61)



