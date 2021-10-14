Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntarily Nationwide Recall of all Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets due to potential presence of N-nitrosoirbesartan Impurity

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntarily Nationwide Recall of all Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets due to potential presence of N-nitrosoirbesartan Impurity

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling the below-mentioned batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets to the consumer level. As part of Lupin's ongoing assessment, analysis revealed that certain tested API batches (but not finished product batches) were above the specification limit for the impurity, N-nitrosoirbesartan. Although Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue, the company, out of an abundance of caution, is recalling all batches of Irbesartan Tablets USP 75mg, 150mg and 300mg and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 150mg/12.5mg and 300mg/12.5mg in the US.

Product labels

Lupin discontinued the marketing of Irbesartan and Irbesartan and HCTZ tabs in Jan 2021.

Risk Statement: N-nitrosoirbesartan impurity is a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests.

From October 8, 2018 (the earliest date of shipment from the manufacturing site of any of the affected batches), to September 30, 2021, Lupin received 4 reports of illness from Irbesartan and 0 reports from Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide.

Irbesartan tablet USP is an angiotensin II receptor blocker indicated for treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure, diabetic nephropathy in hypertensive patients with type 2 diabetes, an elevated serum creatinine, and proteinuria. Irbesartan Tablets USP 75mg, 150mg and 300mg is packaged in 30 and 90 count bottles and was distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, drug chains, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets. Lupin discontinued the marketing of Irbesartan Tablets on Jan 7, 2021. The recalled lots are included in the table below:

Product Lot No NDC Distribution Dates Irbesartan Tablets USP, 75mg H000843, H805727, H901579 68180-410-06 (30's) 10/20/2018 – 12/03/2020 H000844, H000964, H804311, H805267, H805268, H805269, H805725, H805726, H901497, H901577, H901578, H902258 68180-410-09 (90's) Irbesartan Tablets USP, 150mg H804403, H805251, H805640, H901580 68180-411-06 (30's) H804492, H805252, H805253, H805641, H805642, H805643, H901581, H902139, H902140 68180-411-09 (90's) Irbesartan Tablets USP, 300mg H804310, H900050, H902262 68180-412-06 (30's) H000845, H000846, H000965, H805345, H805346, H805347, H805724, H900061, H900062, H900445, H901489, H901490, H901491, H902261 68180-412-09 (90's)

Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablet USP is a combination of irbesartan, an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, and hydrochlorothiazide, a thiazide diuretic, indicated for hypertension in patients not adequately controlled with monotherapy or as an initial therapy in patients likely to need multiple drugs to achieve their blood pressure goals. Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablet USP, 150mg/12.5mg and 300mg/12.5mg is packaged in 30 and 90 count bottles and was distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, drug chains, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets. Lupin discontinued the marketing of Irbesartan and HCTZ Tablets on Jan 7, 2021. The recalled lots are included in the table below:

Product Lot No NDC Distribution Dates Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 150mg/12.5mg H804537, H805148, H900063, H900522, H901582 68180-413-06 (30's) 10/17/2018 – 11/18/2020 H000963, H804507, H804536, H805070, H805149, H900064, H900523, H901583, H902530 68180-413-09 (90's) Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 300mg/12.5mg H804192, H805348, H900065, H902264 68180-414-06 (30's) H804082, H804121, H804338, H804538, H804539, H805349, H805350, H900066, H900067, H902265, H902275, H902276, H902531, H902532 68180-414-09 (90's)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is notifying its wholesalers, distributors, drug chains, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets by phone and through recall notification and is arranging for the return of all the recalled product lots.

Patients taking, Irbesartan Tablets USP, 75mg, 150mg and 300mg and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 150mg/12.5mg and 300mg/12.5mg are advised to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment.

Wholesalers, distributors and retailers that have Irbesartan Tablets USP, 75mg, 150mg and 300mg and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 150mg/12.5mg and 300mg/12.5mg that are being recalled should discontinue distribution of the recalled product lots immediately and return it to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc., 635 Vine St, Winston Salem, NC 27101. Tel: (855) 769-3988 / (855) 769-3989.

Consumers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers with questions regarding this recall should contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (855) 769-3988 / (855) 769-3989 Monday – Friday 09:00 am to 05:00 pm EST. For reimbursement, please have the recalled lots returned to Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc.; the lot number can be found on the side of the bottle label.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178. : Download formor call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited and is the 3rd largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. based on total prescriptions. Together, all Lupin-owned entities combine to make up the 8th largest generic pharmaceutical company in the world by revenue size. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality medications across many treatment areas. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s branded pharmaceuticals division, is the provider of products designed to help prevent and manage women's health conditions with serious health consequences.

© 2020 Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.

Company Contact:

Shweta Munjal

Email: shwetamunjal@lupin.com

Product labels

Product labels

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.