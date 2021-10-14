iPipeline Selected for 2021 Global InsurTech100 Award

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline®, a leading provider of no code / low code content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, today announced it has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Global InsurTech100 Award. A panel of industry analysts and experts, who reviewed companies' applications and research on more than 1,400 InsurTech (insurance technology) companies within FinTech Global's database, selected 100 winners around the world.

"iPipeline is pleased to be one of the 2021 Global InsurTech100 Award winners. We have focused on bringing innovative technologies of significance that streamline and accelerate business processes to the global industry. The outcome is increased premiums, reduced costs, and improved operational efficiencies that fuel growth in today's highly competitive marketplace for our customers," said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline.

"We have also gained traction by removing remote selling obstacles for our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. New digital models are required to remain competitive in today's tough selling environment. Our SSG Digital® Platform is the most extensive end-to-end platform available today, offering our customers extensive flexibility and levels of customization matched to their unique business needs," added Berran. "We thank the panel for the award recognition and look forward to continuing to improve how the industry works both today and in the future."

InsurTech is one of the largest and most active sectors within the FinTech space. According to FinTech Global, over $7 billion has been invested in InsurTech solution providers since 2015, as insurance companies and investors look to benefit from the huge impact new digital models will have on the industry.

About the InsurTech100 Award

The InsureTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative InsurTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts. These are the companies every leader in the insurance industry needs to know about as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies.

The previous InsurTech100 lists received widespread attention. Companies that won places on the lists generated huge awareness among insurance firms and the wider insurance community. Many were approached directly by financial institutions while others got a more welcome reception from prospective clients and partners.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading provider of no code / low code, content-based digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Through our SSG Digital, end-to-end platform, we accelerate and simplify sales, compliance, operations, and support. We provide process automation and seamless integration between every participant in our ecosystem including carriers, agents, general agencies, advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, banks, securities / mutual fund firms, and their consumers on a global basis. Our innovative solutions include pre-sales support, new business and underwriting, policy administration, point-of-sale execution of applications, post-sale support, data analysis, reporting, user-driven configuration, consumer delivery and self-service, and agency and firm management.

iPipeline's platform is used by approximately 450 carriers and fund companies, 1,400 distributors and financial institutions, and their agents and licensed advisors in a cloud-based environment. With headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania, iPipeline has locations in Boston, Bromley (UK), Burlington (Canada), Cheltenham (UK), Dallas, Davidson, Fort Lauderdale, Huntersville, Ontario (CA), Philadelphia, Pleasanton, and Salt Lake City. Visit www.ipipeline.com.

