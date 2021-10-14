Carson Onboards FeeX, Offering Leading Fintech Retirement Service to Financial Advisors

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, has partnered with the fintech retirement solution FeeX to give Carson's network of advisors the ability to fully manage their clients' retirement plans. The technology ensures all investment decisions fit into their clients' holistic financial plans by allowing advisors to manage and trade retirement assets alongside other accounts.

Carson Group and FeeX

Using the FeeX platform, Carson advisors can view and trade all the investment options available in 401(k), 403(b) and other held-away accounts, in a safe and compliant way without triggering custody.

"When RIA firms partner with Carson Group, they're looking to free their time to focus on what truly matters in their businesses, which are the relationships," said Ron Carson, Carson Group founder and CEO. "This integration with FeeX gives our network of financial advisors more time to do just that, while also empowering them to deliver more meaningful advice that addresses a client's entire financial picture -- instead of just a few pieces of it. Advisors in our network have seamless access to FeeX's innovative technology and tools that can help them have a greater impact on helping clients build the financial future of their dreams."

FeeX allows advisors to reallocate client retirement portfolios, rather than consulting with their clients and relying on them to make adjustments themselves. Third-party studies show that professionally managed 401(k)s generate 3.3% higher returns per year, net of fees, than accounts without professional management. This compounding effect can yield as much as 79% more wealth for clients over 20 years.

"We are passionate about helping individuals grow their retirement wealth," said FeeX CEO and co-founder Yoav Zurel. "Our platform was built to help advisors deliver holistic solutions and improve client outcomes. Combining FeeX technology with Carson Group support is a major win for advisors, and more importantly for their clients."

Recognized year after year by Barron's as one of America's top wealth management firms, Carson Group is a four-time member of the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Carson currently manages $18.4 billion in assets and serves more than 38,000 client families across the United States.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses, including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Neb., and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

About FeeX

FeeX is a Fintech company that helps financial advisors report on, manage, and trade their clients' held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. FeeX was founded in September 2012 by Yoav Zurel, David Weisz, Eyal Halahhi and Uri Levine, and is headquartered in New York City.

Media Contacts:

JConnelly

Lisa Aldape

973.525.6550

laldape@jconnelly.com

Carson Group

14600 Branch St.

Omaha, NE 68154

Meg Ronspies

402.810.9688

mronspies@carsongroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carson Group