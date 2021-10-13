EPRI Project on Expanding Grid-Interactive Efficient Buildings Receives U.S. Department of Energy Funding

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) was one of 10 recipients selected today by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to receive funding for projects focused on expanding grid-interactive efficient buildings (GEBs). The projects aim to substantially reduce carbon emissions and improve flexibility by optimizing the energy consumption of buildings connected to the grid.

"Decreasing building sector emissions is a clean energy transition imperative," said Rob Chapman, senior vice president of energy delivery and customer solutions at EPRI. "This innovative project will help expand the number of energy efficient homes connected to the grid, providing cleaner, more resilient and affordable communities across the country."

EPRI will focus on expanding GEBs in connected communities, using smart controls, sensors, and analytics to communicate with the grid and reduce energy consumption during periods of peak demand. This capability optimizes the comfort of building occupants, lowers utility bills, and reduces grid system costs. Energy efficiency and electrification measures can help reduce carbon emissions in existing buildings by as much as 40 percent, with reductions increasing as electricity generation becomes cleaner.

Specifically, EPRI will focus on enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon in affordable housing in communities across the country, working alongside emerging technology providers and local utilities. This project will build on EPRI's work in this space over the past decade.

To learn more about EPRI's research focused on GEB's connected communities, visit EPRI's webpage on Advanced Buildings.

