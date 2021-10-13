Camly Academy - Sharing and connecting education for a happy world

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camly Academy Platform which has completed Phase 1 is to be officially launched on 15 October 2021. This is an impressive achievement in the challenging market context, Camly Group together with talented and creative technology and the business team have promptly run the platform to meet the high demand of the market.

Camly Academy - Global education connecting and sharing platform - A place to gather world knowledge, learn and share the love.

The platform welcomes people all over the world to gain knowledge of mankind.

A place that famous schools in the world can share knowledge with students with just 1 click.

A place that entrepreneurs can train employees and candidates quickly.

A place that the user easily become a Trainer, to share knowledge for the community from the simplest things.

With advanced and outstanding technologies in the new era such as blockchain and artificial intelligence to help security and transparency, it also provides convenient features for users in their teaching. Trainers also can earn income from the "Sponsor" and "Donate" features on the platform.

It opens for everyone and is free.

Ms. Camly Duong – Founder & CEO of Camly Group with her mindset of "Business is courage" is a symbol of a strong and confident Vietnamese woman who is strongly committed to lead the organization through this challenging period to success. In 2020, Camly Group has successfully built the GIA community - Global Investment Ambassador with nearly 5,000 learners and more than 20,000 users which offers international real estate courses to help them use technology to develop their skills.

Ms. Camly Duong has such great ideas and Ms. Thai Huyen who has 15 years of experience in the field of technology and education, came and realized these ideas to create Camly Academy promptly. They represent awakened ones who have a special personality towards the value of love, practice meditation, have deep spiritual wisdom to courageously apply the value of love and gratitude, the law of karma, and attraction law leads into business. They have interesting and magical stories to make Camly Academy Platform which focuses on core features: Interactive E-learning, Digital Qualified Process, Career-focused program...

The platform camlyacademy.com is expecting to serve 1,000,000 users in 2022 and reach billions of learners in the near future.

SOURCE CamLy Group