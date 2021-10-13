LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Advertising this week named Advertise Purple the 'OPM/Agency of the Year' in its 18th annual United States Golden Link Awards, one of the most prestigious events highlighting the leaders in performance marketing. The list represents a unique look at the most successful advertisers, publishers, and agencies from across the United States to celebrate excellence and innovation in the performance marketing, retail, and e-commerce industry - winners this year included Microsoft, PayPal/Honey, Kohler, Neiman Marcus, Anthropologie, and others.

Advertise Purple Wins Agency of the Year

Advertise Purple Voted OPM/Agency of the Year by Rakuten Advertising

According to Advertise Purple's president, Kyle Mitnick, "What an honor to receive this award for the first time. We have immense respect for the team at Rakuten, what they've done for our industry over the last decade, and their exciting plans for expanding the reach of the efficacy of performance marketing in the future.

We're truly humbled to receive such a prestigious award and couldn't have done with it without our amazing team and customers. Thanks again to everyone, and hats off to all other winners and nominees."

According to Rakuten, their criteria for selecting the winner for OPM/Agency of the Year included 'an OPM or Agency that demonstrates an outstanding job managing Affiliate Marketing programs. They will demonstrate both industry knowledge and analytical skills while mastering the tools and technology available in Rakuten Advertising Affiliate.'

Other categories included:

Best New Advertiser

Best New Publisher

Affiliate Manager of the Year (Advertiser)

Affiliate Manager of the Year (Publisher)

OPM Agency of the Year

Advertiser and Publisher Collaboration

Best Use of Data-Driven Marketing

Best Multi-channel Performance

Best Influencer Strategy

Best Global Strategy

Most Innovative Campaign

Lifetime Achievement Award

CONTACT:

Jonathan Moisan

424-272-7400

Jonathan@advertisepurple.com

About Advertise Purple, Inc.

Advertise Purple, Inc. is the leading tech-enabled affiliate management service in the world, and 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 recipient of Inc. Magazine's 'Best Workplace in the U.S.,*' and 'Top 50 Advertising & Marketing Agency in the U.S.' For more info, please visit https://www.advertisepurple.com/

About Rakuten Advertising

Rakuten Group, Inc. is one of the world's leading Internet service companies, empowering individuals and businesses around the world. Our mission is to contribute to society by creating value through innovation and entrepreneurship. By providing high-quality services that help our users and partners grow, we aim to advance and enrich society. To fulfill our role as a Global Innovation Company, we are committed to maximizing both corporate and shareholder value.

Today, our 70+ businesses span e-commerce, digital content, communications, fintech and professional sports, bringing the joy of discovery to more than 1.2 billion members across the world. To learn more, please visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/ .

Advertise Purple is pleased to be honored as one of Inc. Magazine's 2020 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in California. (PRNewsfoto/Advertise Purple)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advertise Purple