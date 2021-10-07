Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Recognized for Exemplary Disability Hiring and Employment Practices

CHOP recognized by the National Organization on Disability at annual forum, which brings together global CEOs, celebrities and policy influencers to reimagine the future of the workplace

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been named a 2021 NOD Leading Disability Employer at the National Organization on Disability (NOD)'s 2021 Annual Forum. Now in its seventh year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal recognizes companies who measure and achieve strong talent outcomes for people with disabilities.

With this recognition, CHOP was highlighted for its commitment to building an inclusive workforce by adopting exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the National Organization on Disability," said Gilbert Davis, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at CHOP. "At CHOP, we believe diversity among our staff creates a more vibrant, dynamic, and creative workforce that can better meet the needs of the patients and families we serve. Making CHOP an inclusive workplace is a top priority, and we are proud of the steps we have taken to make all feel welcome here."

"I have been a disabled employee at CHOP for over 23 years," said Frank LaMacchia, an Information Services Business Analyst at CHOP. "CHOP goes to great lengths to accommodate all of its employees and ensure that individuals with a disability experience a truly inclusive workforce."

"Congratulations to all the 2021 Leading Disability Employers for creating an inclusive and diverse workplace that allows people with disabilities to be successful," said NOD President Carol Glazer. "NOD's mission is to ensure that no ability is wasted, that all Americans, including those of us with disabilities, have an opportunity for enterprise, achievement, and earnings and that corporate America knows how to put our talents to work. These winning organizations have stepped up and are doing just that. We want to applaud their leadership and thank them for their commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities."

The announcement was made before an audience of hundreds of diversity and inclusion leaders from global companies at NOD's two-hour virtual forum, entitled "Disability Inclusion in the Next Normal." The impactful discussion examined new opportunities the global pandemic has afforded employees with disabilities, including remote working, increased digital accessibility, better access to mental health programs and more flexibility.

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is a selective award given to companies demonstrating the positive outcomes in recruiting, hiring, retaining, and advancing people with disabilities in their workforces.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

