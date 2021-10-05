High-Growth Frozen Food Brand Real Good Foods Launches Grain-Free, Nutritious Pizza Made with Beyond Meat's Plant-Based Sausage

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, an innovative, high-growth, branded, health and wellness focused frozen food company producing nutritious foods that are high in protein, lower in carbohydrates and made from real food ingredients, today announced a collaboration with Beyond Meat for its latest new product launch – Beyond Meat Pizza. A grain-free, high-protein frozen pizza made with Beyond Meat Sausage, this pizza is designed to be higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates than conventional frozen pizzas.

Real Good Foods and Beyond Meat Launch Grain-Free, Nutritious Pizza with Plant-Based Sausage

Available at Kroger family stores nationwide and directly from Real Good Foods' website, this craveable, nutritious pizza is crafted with real ingredients and Beyond Meat's plant-based sausage to create the perfect better-for-you entrée option.

"We are proud to further our partnership with Kroger by launching an innovative, nutrient-dense pizza made with Beyond Meat's plant-based sausage," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of Real Good Foods. "Our development process was guided by feedback from our community, who is seeking more plant-based or vegetarian options, and we could not be more excited to partner with the category leader in plant-based proteins."

According to research from the Plant Based Foods Association and The Good Food Institute, plant-based retail food sales jumped 27% in the U.S. in 2020. With a mission to make its craveable, nutritious comfort foods accessible to everyone across the United States and eventually, throughout the world, the addition of this product will expand the Company's presence in the plant-based food industry while making it easier for consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle. The Company's plant-based sausage pizza made with Beyond Meat contains high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients that are designed to be high in protein and lower in carbohydrates, offering the Real Good Foods consumer community a delicious pizza that maintains macronutrient ratios difficult to find within the frozen food category.

Real Good Foods' Beyond Meat Pizza is available at Kroger family stores nationwide and online at www.realgoodfoods.com .

About The Real Good Food Company: Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious foods—lower in carbohydrates, high in protein, grain free and made from real ingredients—more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and in turn improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions, with availability in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website, or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry with over 380,000 followers.

