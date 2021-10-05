Customer Experience More Important Than Ever as New Report Finds Nearly Half of Consumers Say It Shapes Their Brand Opinion

Execs In The Know survey underscores the importance of investing in CX solutions; research finds a multi-channel approach is a must to meet consumers' support preferences

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a global leader in business process management (BPM) and digital user experience solutions, shares its expertise as a contributor and exclusive sponsor of the Execs In The Know CX Leaders Trends and Insights: Consumer Edition 2021 report. The report, conducted by Execs In The Know, an executive think tank and global community of customer experience (CX) professionals, reveals how brands can optimize their customer care with digital and unassisted channels as expectations change.

Key Findings:

Consumers want a quick and easy process to resolve issues. Only 10% of consumers said resolving their customer care issues has gotten easier in 2021, compared to an average of 34% over the past three years. Consumer's rank "Fair and Honest Treatment" (29%) and "Quick and Easy Process" (25%) as most important when dealing with customer care to resolve their issues.

Digital and unassisted channel adoption continues to rise. In 2021, 64% of consumers used the phone to engage with customer support. Yet, consumers indicated a lower preference for voice (40%) and a higher combined preference for SMS-based support (39%) and self-help (15%) if they knew their issue was going to be resolved.

Investments are still needed to address rising customer expectations. Today, consumers still rank improving the Customer Care Experience as the top opportunity where brands can improve at 53%. Creating better products and services top the list at 41% of consumers sharing where brands could most effectively improve the customer experience.

Digital and unassisted channels continue to rise as consumers look for quick and easy customer care, survey finds

"The survey results show that it's no longer enough to provide exceptional customer care through one channel or another," said Andrew Kokes, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, HGS. "Consumers now expect brands to anticipate their needs and proactively help them get the right answer fast. When one brand raises the bar on speed of service or ease of doing business, consumers immediately expect all companies to elevate to the same experience level. To maximize customer value, brands must think customer centric and make interactions faster and more frictionless for consumers. By leveraging technology to address customers most basic needs and intelligently integrating people when it adds value to an interaction, brands can take customer engagement to the next level."

To read the full report with all the findings and HGS's commentary, please click here.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital transformation, with deep domain expertise focusing on back-office processing, contact centers, traditional and digital people care, to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true "globally local" approach, with 42,769 employees across 55 delivery centers in seven countries, making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year that ended 31st March 2021, HGS had revenues of US$ 753.9 million.

Visit https://www.hgs.cx to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

About EXECS In The Know

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto of "Leaders Learning From Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement such as their bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit; virtual CX series, CustomerCONNECT; and private, online community, Know It All. There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings, virtual luncheons, and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, podcasts, blogs, and much more.

