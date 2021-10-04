Vari® Launches New Essential Collection Designed For The Home Office

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vari® introduces a new line of furniture designed for working at home – the Essential Collection. The Essential Collection helps people elevate their home workspace with simple, quality products at an approachable price point.

More than 26 percent of the American workforce are expected to work remotely through 2021.¹ Many people are feeling the impact emotionally, physically – often both. Nearly half of U.S. workers report feeling mentally and physically exhausted by the end of the day.²

Wherever you work, your environment makes a big difference. Creating a calm and inviting home office with comfortable ergonomic furniture can improve your sense of wellbeing. Practicing self-care, taking breaks, and adding movement into the day can help too. For people working remotely, standing, stretching, and moving more throughout the day can have a huge impact on health.

In addition to better health, incorporating ergonomics into the home office helps improve your efficiency and productivity. According to a recent survey, 95 percent of respondents say that their productivity has been higher or the same while working from home, and 51 percent report being more productive when working remotely – largely due to a more comfortable workspace.3

"Our mission at Vari is to create workspaces that elevate people," said Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO, Vari. "To carry out that mission we made it a priority to offer a line of products for our customers, so they can be happy and healthy in their home office."

Based in Dallas, Vari is best known for taking sit-stand desks mainstream around the world. In 2020, the company rebranded to Vari from its former name, VariDesk, a move that reflects the evolution from one innovative product to more than 300 products today.

Vari has a full line of products, including ergonomic chairs, storage, seating and more – all designed to help people work happier, healthier, and more productively at home and in the office.

Since 2020, Vari has expanded into Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

¹ Ozimek, A. "Economist Report: Future Workforce," Upwork, December 15, 2020.

² Hirschhorn, Julie. "SHRM Survey: Nearly Half of U.S. Workers Feel Mentally, Physically Exhausted by End of Workday," Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), May 4, 2021.

3 Courtney, E. "Remote Work Statistics: Navigating the New Normal; Flexjobs.com.

