The New Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa Announces Partnership with Academy of Art University

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa, formerly known as the Park Central Hotel, is thrilled to announce an exclusive, multi-faceted partnership with the Academy of Art University, San Francisco's leading art school and one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. The new hotel seeks to celebrate the local arts community by incorporating curated student works into the property's public spaces as well as featuring them in the hotel's executive and presidential suites.

Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa worked closely with internationally recognized design firm BHDM and the teams at Academy of Art University to commission artwork from select students and alumni in a variety of unique mediums, including sculpture, digital motion graphics, photography, mixed media, painting, drawing, landscape architecture and architecture.

"It is truly an honor to partner with the talented teams at Academy of Art University and display their incredible student and alumni pieces throughout our property," said the hotel's area director of sales and marketing, Mark Benefield-Tuten. "Showcasing the work of talented local creators adds Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa to the city's prime destinations for art lovers to visit. We're proud to be part of the longstanding San Francisco tradition of celebrating our community talent."

On the hotel's ground floor, the commissioned artwork will be displayed throughout the public spaces, including the vibrant new lobby bar and restaurant, garden bar and lounge, check-in area, innovative grab-and-go marketplace, workstations and the new Regency Club, an elevated experience tailored to meet the needs and expectations of global travelers. The hotel's 20 executive suites and two presidential suites will also display pieces in mixed mediums such as framed artwork, headboard art and sculptures throughout the rooms.

"Being so fully entwined in the San Francisco Art scene is something that makes Academy of Art University truly unique," said Dr. Elisa Stephens, President, Academy of Art University. "We couldn't be more proud to showcase the evocative and inspiring talents of the Academy's students within Hyatt Regency's remarkable new hotel. Sharing their work and vision with hotel guests, as well as the wider San Francisco community, is an incredible opportunity and I expect will ultimately bring a lot of joy to a lot of people."

Additionally, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa's 30,000 square feet of redesigned meeting and event spaces, including 16 function rooms, two ballrooms and several breakout rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, will feature large-scale commissioned pieces including framed and wall-mounted art in the form of paintings, drawings, and sculptures. To further promote the local arts community, each function and breakout room will be named in honor of an iconic Bay Area-based artist including Ansel Adams, Richard Serra, Margaret Keane and Fnnch.

The extensive $70-million-dollar redevelopment to transform Park Central Hotel to Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is slated to be completed by the end of 2021. The redevelopment includes the addition of a lively lobby bar and innovative grab-and-go marketplace, room refurbishments and upgrades, five new guest rooms, an upgraded 3,200-square-foot fitness studio outfitted with state-of-the-art gym equipment and Peloton bikes, and redesigned meeting and event spaces named after prominent local artists, all marked by contemporary décor and an art-driven narrative envisioned by BHDM.

Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is managed by Highgate, internationally recognized as the premier hotel operator in gateway markets. Owned by Morgan Stanley, Highgate manages a significant portfolio of hotels in the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 200 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests' needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Academy of Art University

Established in 1929, Academy of Art University is one of the largest private, accredited art and design schools in the nation. Located in San Francisco, the epicenter of culture and technology, Academy of Art University offers more than 129 accredited degree programs—available online and on-campus—spanning 70 areas of study, including entertainment arts, advertising, fashion, architecture, game development, music, communications, photography, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.academyart.edu

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 21 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, UrCove, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Highgate:

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, and Seattle. www.highgate.com.

