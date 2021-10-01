LiveXLive's 70th Version Of Its Original Franchise LiveXLive Presents To Feature Performances By Common, Twista, Mario, Chloe Moriondo, Baynk, KOH, DJ Godfather, And Special Guests; Combined Social Media Following Over 30 Million

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today the newest installment of its LiveXLive Presents: Rooftop Series franchise, in anticipation of React Presents ' Spring Awakening Music Festival: Autumn Equinox.

This intimate, invite-only event will be held at the ROOF at theWit hotel in Chicago, and will include a variety of performances across genres and featuring some of the biggest names in music: Common, Twista, Mario, Chloe Moriondo, Baynk, KOH, DJ Godfather, and more special guests and surprise performances.

LiveXLive Presents is an original franchise that blends together music, entertainment, sports, culinary, and eSports. Starting with the "My Home To Yours'' at-home shows during peak COVID-19 featuring performances by Marc E. Bassy and Tinashe, and carrying through to the return of live events with artists like Wiz Khalifa, LiveXLive Presents broadcasts the full potential for fan interaction and entertainment. Along with franchises such as Music Lives On, as well as selections of pay-per-view concerts, sporting events, and social media competitions across any and all genres, LiveXLive's pension for providing unique digital and in-person entertainment remains on full-display at all times.

Spring Awakening serves as the ultimate showing of these capabilities, offering in-person fans the full festival experience, and bringing the globe together through streaming to fully immerse itself in the action, through unique subscription activations and benefits totally catered to the modern fan. Options to watch, listen, attend, engage, and transact, in line with LiveXLive's flywheel, are fully present across the board.

"We are thrilled that Spring Awakening Music Festival: Autumn Equinox is back live in Chicago. This event is employing thousands of people who are back doing what they love in an industry bouncing back from 18 months of hardship," says Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO, LiveXLive. "This weekend, LiveXLive is the only platform combining a festival and global pay-per-view concert together for an engaging, all-encompassing listening and viewing experience," says Rob Ellin, CEO of LiveXLive.

Spring Awakening Music Festival: Autumn Equinox will be October 2nd and 3rd in Chicago's Addams-Medill Park. More information on the festival can be found at www.springawakeningfestival.com .

LiveXLive has the first talent-centric platform focused on superfans and building long-term franchises in on-demand audio and video, podcasting, vodcasting, OTT linear channels, pay-per-view, NFTs, and livestreaming. Its unique model includes multiple monetization paths including subscription, advertising, sponsorship, merchandise sales, licensing, and ticketing. LiveXLive recently announced it will be changing its name to LiveOne. As part of its rebrand, LiveXLive's plans to rebrand its subsidiaries and businesses as the "ONE" brand - PodcastOne, SlackerOne, PPVOne, ReactOne, StudioOne and PersonalizedMerchOne.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

