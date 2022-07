Closed Captioning / Audio Description

Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning or Audio Description? Contact our Closed Captioning or Audio Description trouble line.

Closed Captioning / Audio Description Trouble Line: (901) 726-0416

Closed Captioning / Audio Description Trouble Email: closedcaptioning@wmctv.com

Closed Captioning Trouble Contact via Postal Mail:

Jonathan Mitchell Vice President and General Manager

1960 Union Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104