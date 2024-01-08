Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to rain, wind, and more cold

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A great end to the weekend here in the Mid-South ahead of more clouds, rain, gusty winds, and an active pattern for much of next week. A low pressure system brings rain and gusty winds tomorrow along with colder temperatures behind the system. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY that will go into effect Monday afternoon and remain through Tuesday evening. Rainfall Monday through early Tuesday will average three quarters of an inch to as much as an inch and a half.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain developing by afternoon along with a gusty Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and gusty winds from the Southeast at 15 to 25 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of a few early morning showers, a gusty Southwest wind, along with highs falling from the mid 40s early in the day and ending in the upper 20s overnight. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the evening along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and chance of a wintry mix late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s and overnight lows in the lower 20s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

