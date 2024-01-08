Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the face, arms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the face and arms on Saturday.

Cassandra Collins is charged with aggravated assault.

At 3:11 a.m. officers responded to a domestic violence call involving a boyfriend and girlfriend.

The victim told police that he was invited to his girlfriend’s, Collins’, apartment.

They were drinking beers and were about to engage in intercourse when Collins went to the kitchen to get a knife, she then walked over to the victim and stabbed him in the face four times and stabbed his arms, according to the affidavit.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with several stab wounds.

The knife was recovered with a consent search, according to police.

Collins was soon arrested. She told police that she invited the victim to her apartment where they drank beer and she told the victim that his ex-girlfriend called several times on his phone, according to the affidavit.

