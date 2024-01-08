Vigil held one year after Tyre Nichols was beaten, activists demand justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols is still on a journey of justice as the one-year mark of Nichols being violently beaten by MPD officers was Sunday.

Many people gathered at the candlelight vigil that was held in his honor including the Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis and the new mayor for the City of Memphis Paul Young.

At the intersection of Castlegate Lane and Bearcreek Cove is where Tyre Nichols was stopped and brutally beaten. A year later his family and friends went back to that spot to hold the vigil.

“A year ago today I lost the most precious thing God has given me,” said RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother.

January 7, 2023, is a day the Wells family will not forget. Nichols’ family said he was beaten to the point that he was unrecognizable.

“Y’all see this picture, y’all see this picture. This is my son, Tyre, this happened right here where we are standing, this is what happened to my son on January 7th,” Wells said as showed a picture of Nichols in the hospital right after he was beaten.

Sunday night dozens of people gathered at the same spot where he was brutally beaten demanding justice and change.

“I think that it shows that people really resonate with what happened to Tyre. I’ve heard so many stories of people who have been pulled over for pretextual stops after Tyre was murdered they were either abused, not listened to, or pulled over unjustly,” said activist, Amber Sherman.

But the people who gathered also wanted to honor the life of Tyre and remember who he was as a son, brother, father, and friend.

“This was my son, you see him, this is the one I want y’all to remember,” said Wells.

She said 2023 was a hard year after her son died, especially as it came to an end.

“This year I didn’t get that from Tyre, I didn’t get a phone call, I didn’t get a text message, I didn’t get a Merry Christmas, I didn’t get none of that from my baby this year,” she said.

According to activists, Sunday night started a week of action. Activists said they will be at the upcoming city council meeting and they will also be emailing leaders and calling leaders demanding justice for Tyre Nichols and also demanding that ordinances that were passed be followed through on.

