VIDEO: Man robs Dollar General, holds employees at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on January 3 just after 8:30 a.m. at the location at 1760 Winchester Road.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun with an extended clip, forcing employees to sit on the floor and demanding money from the safe.

He grabbed the money from the safe and fled the store going eastbound on Winchester Road.

If you know anything that could assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.