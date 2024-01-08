Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

VIDEO: Man robs Dollar General, holds employees at gunpoint

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on January 3 just after 8:30 a.m. at the location at 1760 Winchester Road.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun with an extended clip, forcing employees to sit on the floor and demanding money from the safe.

He grabbed the money from the safe and fled the store going eastbound on Winchester Road.

If you know anything that could assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2024 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrecus Ford, arrested and charged
Man steals $50k Porsche off dealership lot at CarMax, police say
Woman frustrated over MPD pursuit policy
Woman frustrated after multiple items were stolen during church
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 killed in Mississippi, suspect identified
Shooting on Holmes Street
Man shot during shooting on N. Holmes Street, 1 detained
Lowell Avenue near Lamar Avenue
1 killed, 5 detained after shooting in Bethel Grove

Latest News

Surveillence of the Dollar General robbery suspect
Man robs Dollar General at gunpoint
MUW changing its name to Mississippi Brightwell University
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: rain, wind impacts arrive through Monday, Tuesday; active pattern continues
Jazmine Withers (left) and Markell King (right).
Woman accused of assaulting, cutting customer’s braids over hair payment services