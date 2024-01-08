Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Troubling, traumatic’: Former teacher describes her life after being shot by 6-year-old student

Abby Zwerner opened up about the trauma and struggles she has endured after being shot by a student. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is speaking out.

Abby Zwerner says the past year has changed her life, adding that she suffers from PTSD and depression.

“Troubling. Traumatic. Mostly downs and not ups. I was diagnosed with PTSD. Anxiety has raised. Depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally,” she said.

The 26-year-old had to undergo numerous surgeries and spent weeks hospitalized after being shot in the hand and chest.

The former teacher who was shot by her student says her life has changed since the shooting. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)

“You don’t go into an education career regardless of what age you’re teaching and in the back of your head always have that thought of, ‘Well this could be the day someone brings a weapon and opens up, fires at me.’ That’s not what anyone in the education career should even cross their mind,’” she said.

Zwerner says she has taken on a part-time job outside of the education field to make ends meet.

Her $40 million lawsuit against the school system and key administrators is set to go to trial in January 2025.

Copyright 2024 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandrecus Ford, arrested and charged
Man steals $50k Porsche off dealership lot at CarMax, police say
Woman frustrated over MPD pursuit policy
Woman frustrated after multiple items were stolen during church
Shaterica Queshun Bell shot and killed, deputies confirm
Mother of 4 shot and killed in Mississippi; had a newborn baby, deputies say
Sterilization Services of Tennessee, located at 2396 Florida Street in South Memphis.
Lawsuit filed against sterilization plant in South Memphis
Sunday marks one year since the traffic stop that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols
ONLY ON 5 - Tyre Nichols’ sister remembers her brother’s death ahead of candlelight vigil 1-year later

Latest News

A GoFundMe says the woman in the hospital has another daughter who also survived and will need...
Woman loses fiance and 4 children in fatal house fire, friend says
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: rain, wind impacts arrive through Monday, Tuesday; active pattern continues
Jazmine Withers (left) and Markell King (right).
Woman accused of assaulting, cutting customer’s braids over hair payment services
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light