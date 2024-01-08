Tennessee sergeant dies while on duty

JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee police department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a sergeant lost his life while on duty.

The Jackson Police Department said Sergeant Warren Olden passed away Monday morning. JPD said Olden had served with the department since 1994.

“We ask that you pray for his family and our JPD family as we begin to mourn and cope with this sudden loss,” JPD said.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

