Tennessee sergeant dies while on duty
The Jackson Police Department said the sergeant passed away Monday morning.
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee police department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a sergeant lost his life while on duty.
The Jackson Police Department said Sergeant Warren Olden passed away Monday morning. JPD said Olden had served with the department since 1994.
“We ask that you pray for his family and our JPD family as we begin to mourn and cope with this sudden loss,” JPD said.
The cause of death was not immediately released.
