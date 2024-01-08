Suspect wanted after burglarizing U.S. Post Office in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A suspect is wanted after burglarizing a U.S. Post Office on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the burglary between 5:05 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on 3735 Hickory Hill Road.

The unknown suspect broke a window to enter the building and went through several drawers before running away.

According to surveillance video, the suspect was wearing a blue t-shirt with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, and red black, and white shoes.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

